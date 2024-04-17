More buses, better service coming to Metro Vancouver

CANADA, April 17 - People in Metro Vancouver will benefit from shorter wait times and enhanced service frequency as a result of significant new funding for TransLink.

To support efficient and stable service in the region, the Province is committing as much as $300 million in new capital funding for TransLink’s 2024 Investment Plan that will support TransLink’s bus purchases for much-needed expansion.

“With this funding, people will experience fewer instances of overcrowded buses passing them by and benefit from additional service increases in the long-term,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “The Province is working with TransLink to solve the region’s most pressing transportation challenges in response to the unprecedented regional growth. Funding public transit means people can choose cleaner and more affordable ways to travel in the region now and for years to come.”

This new capital funding from the Province will support the purchase of new buses for future service increases. In addition to this early capital contribution, TransLink will apply remaining funds from the $479 million the Province provided last year toward immediate service increases. This will include higher frequency of service or extended hours of operation for more than 60 routes and improved late-evening availability for HandyDART services.

“At a time when Metro Vancouver is facing record-setting population growth due to federal immigration policy, we need a transit system that keeps up,” said Brad West, chair, Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation. “We thank the provincial government for investing in the 2024 Investment Plan, particularly given the long lead time before the new federal Permanent Transit Fund is available. Our investment plan is an important short-term plan to address overcrowding, and we look forward to continuing work with both federal and provincial governments to develop a new transit funding model to support long-term expansion.”

Supporting TransLink’s 2024 investment plan builds on the unprecedented investments the Province has made in transit infrastructure and services over the past seven years. In Surrey and Langley, the SkyTrain extension will offer greater connectivity to two of the fastest-growing communities in the province. Along the Broadway corridor, the Broadway Subway project will soon extend the Millennium Line from Vancouver City Centre to Broadway and Arbutus. Together, these projects represent a 27% increase for the SkyTrain network.

Building on the success of R1 and R6 RapidBus services in Surrey, new bus rapid transit service will debut along various corridors in Metro Vancouver. Bus rapid transit will feature improved rider amenities at stations, independent bus lanes and will offer greater efficiency for people using the transit system. The projects are a commitment to shaping the growth of growing communities with lower-emission solutions for transportation.

