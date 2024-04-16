Visit from Representatives of Beijing Forestry University School of Landscape Architecture
On 16 April 2024, the Director-General of ICCROM met with representatives from the Beijing Forestry University School of Landscape Architecture, including Professor Xi Zheng, Dean, and Professor Xin Cao. The purpose of the meeting was to deepen collaborative efforts and activate the Memorandum of Understanding established between the two institutions in 2023.
Aligned in our mission to link people, nature, and culture for the conservation of heritage, ICCROM and BFU explored avenues for joint initiatives. We are pleased to announce plans for a forthcoming Heritage Place and Landscape Conservation Conference, accompanied by a workshop scheduled to commence the second phase of Heritage Place Lab activity in Beijing, China, scheduled in October 2024.
Additionally, we discussed hosting BFU students as interns at ICCROM and facilitating researcher exchanges. Furthermore, China, an ICCROM Member State since 2000, plays an important role in facilitating South-South and Triangular Cooperation, which will be further explored within ICCROM-BFU strengthened partnership.
We look forward to developing concrete operational plans between ICCROM and BFU, mainly through the World Heritage Leadership (WHL) programme and to establishing a structured Framework of Collaboration with co-designed Priority Areas of work.