Visit from Representatives of Beijing Forestry University School of Landscape Architecture

On 16 April 2024, the Director-General of ICCROM met with representatives from the Beijing Forestry University School of Landscape Architecture, including Professor Xi Zheng, Dean, and Professor Xin Cao. The purpose of the meeting was to deepen collaborative efforts and activate the Memorandum of Understanding established between the two institutions in 2023.

Aligned in our mission to link people, nature, and culture for the conservation of heritage, ICCROM and BFU explored avenues for joint initiatives. We are pleased to announce plans for a forthcoming Heritage Place and Landscape Conservation Conference, accompanied by a workshop scheduled to commence the second phase of Heritage Place Lab activity in Beijing, China, scheduled in October 2024.