Jess Clucas, of Clam Gulch, Convicted for Dozens of Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

April 17, 2024

(Kenai, Alaska) â€“ On April 16, 2024, at the conclusion of a three-week trial, a Kenai jury convicted 47-year-old Jess Clucas of Clam Gulch of 60 felony counts related to sexually abusing three grade-school age girls living in his home over a fifteen-year period.

Evidence at the trial showed that, beginning as early as 2003, Jess Clucas started to sexually molest the oldest girl when she was just five years old. Clucas continued to sexually molest the girl on a daily, or nearly daily, basis until she was twelve or thirteen years old. During this same time, Clucas also began to sexually molest the girl’s two younger sisters, and continued to molest them until they were twelve or thirteen years old as well.

The jury convicted Clucas of 16 unclassified felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, 28 class B felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, 13 class C felony counts of indecent exposure in the first degree, and 3 class C felony counts of incest.

The Court scheduled Clucas’ sentencing for Nov. 25, 2024. Clucas faces a sentence of 25 to 35 years for each count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree and additional sentencing for the remaining 44 counts.

