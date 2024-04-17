Jarrett Robertson Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Empathetic Leadership,” Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Jarrett Robertson

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jarrett Robertson, in collaboration with renowned author Chris Voss and other esteemed professionals worldwide, has debuted the transformative book “Empathetic Leadership”, published by SuccessBooks®. Garnering anticipation from readers globally, this insightful masterpiece made its monumental entrance into the literary world on April 11th, 2024.

Upon its release, “Empathetic Leadership” climbed the ranks on Amazon's best-sellers charts, achieving best-seller status in Direct Marketing, Sales and Selling, as well as the Entrepreneur category. Not only did it achieve these remarkable milestones, but it also proudly secured the coveted #1 New Release spot in 2 distinct categories.

Jarrett's profound contribution, encapsulated in the chapter titled "The Empathy In Determination," was instrumental in the book's remarkable success.

About Jarrett Robertson:

Hailing from Kingston, Ontario, Jarrett Robertson's journey epitomizes the fusion of passion, perseverance, and profound insight. Initially pursuing his love for hockey, Jarrett earned a scholarship with the Brown University Bears before transitioning into the dynamic realm of financial services. His tenure in both semi-professional hockey and the financial sector cultivated a wealth of experience and expertise.

Recognizing the intrinsic link between holistic health and personal prosperity, Jarrett embarked on a mission to integrate well-being into every facet of life. Holding the esteemed CFP® designation and serving as an Executive Circle member of the Financial Psychology Institute, Jarrett exemplifies a steadfast dedication to his clients' financial well-being. Furthermore, he is a multi-published author and a distinguished Psychology of Financial Planning Specialist™.

Residing in the Greater Toronto Area with his wife, Lacey, and their two sons, Hudson and Benton, Jarrett embodies empathetic leadership principles in his everyday interactions, serving as an inspirational role model to many.

Empathetic Leadership is now available for purchase. Jarrett invites readers to explore the transformative wisdom within its pages.

To order your copy today, please visit HERE