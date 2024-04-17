Attention Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. ("Thoughtworks" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TWKS) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Thoughtworks stock. Thoughtworks investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation is centered on whether Thoughtworks released misleading statements or failed to disclose crucial information to investors. On February 27, 2024, Thoughtworks announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023, revealing declining revenues and an increasing net loss margin. Following the release of these results, Thoughtworks' stock price plummeted by over 30.4% during morning trading on the same day.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising