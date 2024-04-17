Submit Release
Attention CI&T Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises CI&T Inc. (NYSE: CINT) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their CI&T stock. CI&T investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Before the market opened on March 7, 2024, CI&T announced through a press release titled "Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements" that its audited financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2022, as well as its unaudited interim financial statements for the quarters ending March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2023, should no longer be considered reliable. These statements were previously submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Following this announcement, CI&T's stock price dropped by $0.48 per share, a decline of 10.78%.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

