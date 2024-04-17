ASU Police Department announces new assistant chief of police, promotions

Arizona State University Police Chief Michael Thompson announced the promotion of four veteran ASU Police Department officers during a ceremony held Tuesday in the police headquarters on the Tempe campus.

Among the promotees is former Cmdr. Carrie Gambee, who takes charge of the position vacated in March after Assistant Chief of Police Stuart Bedics retired.

“Carrie's exceptional leadership qualities, dedication to community engagement, and strategic vision are invaluable assets that will undoubtedly advance the mission and values of our department,” Thompson said in an email to the selection committee members ahead of the ceremony.

The other officers earning promotions were Anthony Momon, promoted to commander; Jason Fulmer, moving up to lieutenant; and Bryce Meyers, assuming the rank of sergeant. Bedic’s retirement created a “ripple effect” within the department by allowing for the new promotions, the police chief said.

“These promotions reflect our commitment to professional development and the recognition of the hard work and dedication of our team,” Thompson said. “Tony, Jason and Bryce have remained on the list, prepared and waiting for the opportunity to step up, and now their time has come.

“Each of these individuals has demonstrated exceptional dedication, skill and leadership … qualities that have not only earned them their new position but also the respect and trust of their peers and our community.”

New badges for the promoted ASU Police officers were on display during the ceremony. Photo by Jason Weber/ASU Police

Finding the next assistant chief of police was a national search, purposely intensive, and “done by design,” the police chief said. Candidates were evaluated through a series of interviews with diverse groups, including students, faculty, staff, leaders of neighboring agencies and sister institutions.

“We needed to be able to make sure that our community was involved in our promotional process, as we had promised them they would be through all of our LIFT initiatives and our meetings with our community,” Thompson said. “Carrie’s promotion is a clear indication of her professional excellence and the high regard in which she is held by her peers and the community.”

Gambee entered policing at Northern Arizona University in 2008 and joined ASU Police in 2012. She holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology and a master’s degree in human relations from NAU. In her new role, she will lead the department’s Support Services Bureau, which includes supervising staff responsible for criminal investigations, training, recruitment, dispatch, records and other key department functions.

During the ceremony, Thompson praised law enforcement families for the sacrifices they make that often go unnoticed.

“They are the unsung heroes who provide the strength that enable our officers to serve with honor and distinction,” Thompson said.

The police chief also shared his view of law enforcement leadership to the audience of department staff, officers, families and other guests who attended in person and virtually.

“Leadership is about the impact we make,” Thompson said. “Being a beacon of trust, integrity and inclusivity. The badge we wear is a symbol of the public’s trust, not of power. This trust is the foundation of our authority and our responsibility.

“We must always strive to be worthy of this trust by being transparent, inclusive and committed to serving our community with honor and respect.”