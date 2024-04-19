Hiland Dairy President Rick Beaman to be Honored with Induction into the Dairy Products Institute of Texas Hall of Fame
Dairy industry leader recognized for exceptional contributionsSPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiland Dairy is proud to announce that its president, Rick Beaman, will be inducted into the prestigious Dairy Products Institute of Texas Hall of Fame. This significant honor will be presented to Beaman during the annual convention, which will take place in Lubbock, Texas, from April 26 to April 28, 2024.
Beaman's induction into the Hall of Fame is a testament to his remarkable contributions to the dairy industry and his unwavering commitment to excellence. The Dairy Products Institute of Texas has recognized Beaman's dedication and impact, selecting him for this honor, which has been celebrated since its inception 46 years ago, in 1978.
This year’s induction is particularly noteworthy as it adds Rick Beaman to a legacy of excellence that includes his father, Ken Beaman, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. This recognition underlines the Beaman family’s significant contributions to the dairy sector and their longstanding commitment to quality, innovation, and community engagement in the State of Texas and the entire industry.
The selection of Hall of Fame recipients is a meticulous process. Members of the organization make nominations, which are then finalized by the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. Beaman's selection speaks volumes about his reputation and the high regard his peers and industry leaders hold him.
During his tenure as President of Hiland Dairy, Beaman has been instrumental in driving innovation and growth, championing sustainable practices, and fostering a culture of excellence throughout the company and its products. His leadership has contributed to Hiland Dairy’s success and played a pivotal role in advancing the broader dairy industry.
The induction ceremony, which will take place during the annual convention in Lubbock, Texas, will offer industry peers, family, and friends the opportunity to celebrate Beaman's accomplishments and contributions to the dairy industry.
“All of us at Hiland Dairy extend our heartfelt congratulations to Rick Beaman on this well-deserved recognition. We look forward to continuing to support his visionary leadership in the dairy industry,” said Shawn Pinon, senior vice president of Hiland Dairy.
About Hiland Dairy Foods
A leading farmer-owned dairy foods company, Hiland Dairy is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.
Hiland employs 4,000 throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's milk comes from our farmers-owners just miles from their processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.
