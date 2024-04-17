Monteverde & Associates PC Encourages Former Shareholders of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corporation to Take Action

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monteverde & Associates PC has filed a federal securities class action in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of former public common shareholders of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corporation (“NGA” or the “Company”) who held NGA securities as of March 18, 2021 and were harmed by alleged violations of Sections 10(b), 14(a), and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) in connection with the 2021 de-SPAC transaction (“Merger”) between NGA and The Lion Electric Company (“Lion Electric”) (the “Federal Class Action”). The claims in the Federal Class Action are asserted against NGA, NGA’s directors and officers, Lion Electric, and certain directors and officers of Lion Electric.



The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2021 provided NGA stockholders with materially misleading and incomplete information in violation of Sections 10(b), 14(a), and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. The Merger was completed on May 6, 2021. In the Merger, each share of NGA common stock was converted into one share of Lion Electric.

Mr. Juan Monteverde is available to personally discuss this case with you, and if you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must seek lead appointment in the Federal Class Action no later than June 10, 2024 . Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

For more information, click here: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/northern-genesis-acquisition-corporation/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

