Inks & Bindings Invites Readers To Experience the Presence of James Kleiner at the LA Times Festival of Books 2024
Join the Celebration of Literature with James Kleiner as He Presents His Memoir, "Landing On My Feet, Teaching and Learning During a Career in Education"YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to be enchanted by the charismatic presence of author James Kleiner at the highly anticipated Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024 on April 21, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. This eagerly anticipated event will take place at Booth 182 in the Gold Zone of the festival, held at the University of Southern California.
Kleiner will be presenting his memoir, "Landing On My Feet, Teaching and Learning During a Career in Education." This book tells the story of Kleiner's 33-year journey as a dedicated teacher in Connecticut's public schools. It shares his personal experiences and pays tribute to the mentors and teachers who influenced him. With a foreword by Peter Loel Boonshaft, "Landing On My Feet" highlights Kleiner's successes and the lessons he learned from his students, colleagues, and the education system. Aside from teaching music, Kleiner also shares his musical knowledge as a private instructor of clarinet and saxophone. He is actively involved in Connecticut's music scene as a professional musician.
The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is a popular literary event that attracts book lovers, authors, and publishers from all over the country. Inks and Bindings invites you to join James Kleiner for an engaging discussion and book signing at Booth #182 in the Gold Zone. Take the opportunity to explore the festival's lively atmosphere while discovering Kleiner's inspiring memoir.
For more information about the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, including the event schedule and additional details, please visit the official website at https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks. Plan the visit wisely by checking the festival schedule through this link: https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/schedule/ to ensure attendees don't miss any exciting sessions or presentations.
Overall, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is a must-attend event for book lovers and provides a unique opportunity to engage with authors like James Kleiner, learn about their literary works, and celebrate the joy of reading.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks and Bindings, LLC
+ +1 7142495529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other