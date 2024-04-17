Deborah Saracini's New Children's Book on Environmental Stewardship Featured at Los Angeles Times Festival of Books
"Ally Protects the La Jolla Seals" aims to inspire young minds at 2024 LATFOB.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This spring, through Inks and Bindings, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books will spotlight “Ally Protects the La Jolla Seals," a captivating children's book by Deborah Saracini. The Festival, set for April 20-21, 2024, at the University of Southern California, provides a unique platform for this impactful story.
Saracini, a dedicated environmental advocate and author, will be signing copies at the Inks and Bindings booth #182 in the Gold Zone from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Friday, April 20th.
In “Ally Protects the La Jolla Seals," readers are introduced to Ally, a young girl whose encounter with a seal pup during a snorkeling trip in La Jolla leads her to become an advocate for marine life preservation. The narrative is designed to engage children in a conversation about environmental responsibility and the importance of protecting wildlife. The book’s rich illustrations and accessible storytelling format make complex concepts of conservation appealing to young audiences. It includes educational fun facts and a glossary to enrich young readers' understanding of environmental conservation.
The author, Deborah Saracini, has been instrumental in advocating for the protection of marine environments, particularly in her role as a Docent Coordinator and Trainer for the Sierra Club Seal Society in La Jolla. Her dedication and firsthand experiences lend authenticity and depth to the narrative, making it both educational and inspiring for future generations to act in favor of nature.
For additional details on “Ally Protects the La Jolla Seals” and information on how to obtain copies, visit Deborah Saracini’s website, https://authordeborahsaracini.com/, and Inks & Bindings’ websites. The book is also available for purchase on Amazon in various formats.
The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books continues to be a pivotal event for authors, poets, and artists, drawing crowds from across the nation to celebrate literature and dialogue. General admission is free, with certain ticketed events throughout the weekend.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks & Bindings
7142022464 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok