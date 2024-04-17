Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez Releases First Phase Objective, Science-Based Facts Related to The Maui Fire Investigation

Phase One report and fact-based timeline documents how the Lahaina fire unfolded, including events that occurred prior to, during and immediately following the fire’s ignition

HONOLULU, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez announced today Phase One of the three-part investigation into how state and county governments responded during the Maui wildfires. The Phase One report and Timeline will inform the Phase Two analysis and Phase Three recommendations for improved safety in Hawaiʻi.



“Responsible governance requires we look at what happened, and using an objective, science-based approach, identify how state and county governments responded. We will review what worked and what did not work and make improvements to prevent future disasters of this magnitude,” said Attorney General Lopez. “Today we are sharing the Lahaina Fire Report and Timeline so that the people of Hawaii can know how the fire unfolded.”

Attorney General Lopez selected the independent, third-party Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI) , part of UL Research Institutes, to assess the performance of state and county agencies in preparing for and responding to the Maui wildfires. FSRI has extensive experience researching fire dynamics, structure-to-structure fire spread and near-miss firefighting incidents. Currently, FSRI is focused on fires in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) where wildfire moves to impact communities.

“This comprehensive Lahaina Fire Report and minute-by-minute timeline focuses on the events that occurred prior to, during and immediately following the Lahaina fire. This includes factors such as preparedness efforts, weather and its impact to infrastructure, and other fires occurring on Maui for the time period beginning at 14:55 (2:55 p.m. HST) on Aug. 8, 2023, and concluding at 08:30 (8:30 a.m.) on Aug. 9, 2023,” said Steve Kerber, Ph.D., PE, vice president and executive director of FSRI. “The Lahaina wildfire tragedy serves as a sobering reminder that the threat of grassland fires, wildfires and wildfire-initiated urban conflagrations, fueled by climate change and urban encroachment into wildland areas, is a reality that must be addressed with the utmost urgency and diligence – not just in Hawaiʻi.”

The Phase One report and Timeline focus on three main areas:

Pre-fire conditions – how environmental conditions including climate and weather, vegetation and fuels helped create the situation; Fire progression – how more than 12,000 lines of data including 911 calls, radio transmissions and personal photos taken by members of the Lahaina community to inform how the fire spread; and Emergency response – how organizations responded to the crisis.



Kerber cautions that it is premature to draw conclusions based solely on the report and timeline and that the FSRI analysis of the facts will result in more details that will be shared in the Phase Two report targeted for release the end of the summer and Phase Three completed by the end of the year.

“I want to thank the people of Lahaina for the generosity they showed in sharing their stories, videos and photos with us,” added Kerber. “Their experiences and observations are a valuable part of the data collection and validation process. Their contributions were critical in the development of this report and timeline, and we must also recognize the heroic actions of first responders and civilians alike who were on the ground doing their best to protect people and property during this tragic event.”

“Let me be clear: we are not here to place blame or draw conclusions,” said Lopez. “The focus of the Phase One report and Timeline is to identify the facts. Phase Two will use the Timeline to analyze the facts, and Phase Three will focus on recommendations for the future. The purpose of this independent analysis is to find facts and develop new policies and procedures to save lives and property in the future so Hawaiʻi will be a safer place to live for generations to come.”

AG Lopez added, “To be clear, this is not a report about the ‘cause’ of any fire – the causation investigation is being performed by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and firearms and the Maui Fire and Public Safety Department.

