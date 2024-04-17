Manchin Questions U.S. Department Of Energy Secretary, Administrator On Meeting U.S. Defense Energy Needs

April 17, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, questioned Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and Jill Hruby, Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). Senator Manchin questioned the witnesses on American nuclear energy capabilities and domestic production of highly enriched uranium.

On American nuclear energy capabilities:

“I’ve been a longtime supporter of nuclear energy and we’ve done it in a safe way for many, many years,” Senator Manchin said in part. “From the Administration’s standpoint, are you concerned about our ability to increase nuclear energy production? Are we able to do it in a way that the public will support while meeting our country’s defense needs?”

On domestic production of highly enriched uranium:

“I’m concerned about our production of highly enriched uranium, which is a primary fuel source for Navy submarines and aircraft carriers. According to the NSA, our enriched uranium stockpile will run out in 2040. Is that accurate? What are you planning to do to ensure we don’t have a deficiency?” Senator Manchin questioned.