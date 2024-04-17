Knockout stage set for ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, April 17 - The group stage of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, concluded today (17 April) at the Galaxy Arena. All knockout stage places were decided - 16 for the Men’s World Cup and 16 for the Women’s World Cup respectively.

In the Men’s World Cup, top seed Wang Chuqin from China showcased his dominance with a resounding 4-0 victory against Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerassimenko (11-7, 12-10, 11-2, 11-5) to book a place in last 16. Reigning Men’s World Cup champion Fan Zhendong also secured his place in the next round of 16 after clinching his second victory of the campaign by defeating Wong Chun Ting from Hong Kong, China 3-1 (11-5, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7). Ma Long, Lin Gaoyuan, Lin Shidong and Liang Jingkun have also progressed to the knockout stage after scoring straight-game victories over their opponents. Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto advances to the next stage after drawing his match, edging out Denmark’s Jonathan Groth in total points accumulated during the match.

In the Women’s World Cup, China’s Chen Meng continues her quest to defend her title with a 3-1 (11-4, 11-4, 13-15, 11-2) win against India’s Sreeja Akula. Sun Yingsha secured her place in the next round with a commanding 4-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-9, 11-9) victory over Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei. Japan’s trio Hina Hayata, Miwa Harimoto and Miu Hirano also clinched their places in the knockout stage, but compatriot Mima Ito crashed out after only drawing her match against Amy Wang from the U.S.A., with both losing out to group winner Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand on the win-loss ratio of points.

The results of the Men’s World Cup of 17 April are as follows:

Group Match Result 1 WANG Chuqin (China) vs Kirill GERASSIMENKO (Kazakhstan) 4:0 2 FAN Zhendong (China) vs WONG Chun Ting (Hong Kong, China) 3:1 3 LIANG Jingkun (China) vs Kristian KARLSSON (Sweden) 4:0 4 MA Long (China) vs Edward LY (Canada) 4:0 5 LIN Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei) vs Sora MATSUSHIMA (Japan) 4:0 6 LIN Gaoyuan (China) vs CHUANG Chih-Yuan (Chinese Taipei) 4:0 7 Felix LEBRUN (France) vs KAO Cheng-Jui (Chinese Taipei) 3:1 8 Hugo CALDERANO (Brazil) vs Anders LIND (Denmark) 4:0 9 JANG Woojin (Korea Republic) vs Simon GAUZY (France) 4:0 10 Tomokazu HARIMOTO (Japan) vs Jonathan GROTH (Denmark) 2:2 11 Shunsuke TOGAMI (Japan) vs QIU Dang (Germany) 3:1 12 Darko JORGIC (Slovenia) vs LEE Sang Su (Korean Republic) 2:2 13 LIN Shidong (China) vs Alexis LEBRUN (France) 4:0 14 Anton KALLBERG (Sweden) vs LIM Jonghoon (Korean Republic) 2:2 15 Marcos FREITAS (Portugal) vs Quadri ARUNA (Nigeria) 3:1 16 Omar ASSAR (Egypt) vs Truls MOREGARD (Sweden) 3:1

The results of the Women’s World Cup of 17 April are as follows:

Group Jogadoras Result 1 SUN Yingsha (China) vs CHEN Szu-Yu (Chinese Taipei) 4:0 2 WANG Manyu (China) vs Manika BATRA (India) 4:0 3 WANG Yidi (China) vs Xiaona SHAN (Germany) 2:2 4 CHEN Meng (China) vs Sreeja AKULA (India) 3:1 5 SHIN Yubin (Korea Republic) vs Lily ZHANG (U.S.A.) 2:2 6 CHEN Xingtong (China) vs Orawan PARANANG (Thailand) 2:2 7 Mima ITO (Japan) vs Amy WANG (U.S.A.) 2:2 8 Hina HAYATA (Japan) vs Elizabeta SAMARA (Romania) 4:0 9 CHENG I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) vs Linda BERGSTROM (Sweden) 4:0 10 Miwa HARIMOTO (Japan) vs KIM Nayeong (Korean Republic) 4:0 11 Bernadette SZOCS (Romania) vs Prithika PAVADE (France) 2:2 12 Adriana DIAZ (Puerto Rico) vs Hana GODA (Egypt) 4:0 13 JEON Jihee (Korea Republic) vs KUAI Man (China) 2:2 14 Miu HIRANO (Japan) vs Jia Nan YUAN (France) 3:1 15 JOO Cheonhui (Korea Republic) vs Bruna TAKAHASHI (Brazil) 2:2 16 Nina MITTELHAM (Germany) vs Sofia POLCANOVA (Austria) 2:2

The knockout matches will be held on 18 and 19 April, with the first session starting at 11 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m. The semi-finals will be held on 20 April starting at 6 p.m. and the final on 21 April starting at 7:30 p.m.

The draw results for the last 16 of the ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup are available at https://worldcupresults.ittf.com/eventInfo?subEvt=MSINGLES&selectedTab=Draws&eventId=2937.

Tickets sales have received an overwhelming response, with limited tickets now available at Damai app and mini program, Kong Seng outlets in Macao, MacauTicket.com or directly at the venue Galaxy Arena during the event period.

For the latest updates on the event, please visit the ITTF official website at www.ittf.com, the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.