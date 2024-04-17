A partir de 22 de Abril, alguns serviços ao público do IPIM passarão a ser prestados provisoriamente no Edifício The Carat
MACAU, April 17 - Due to internal work arrangements, some of the public services by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) are temporarily relocated to in Room A, 3/F, The Caret, 29, Avenida do Governador Jaime Silvério Marques, Macau (Service Counter of the Residence Application and Legal Affairs Department of the IPIM) from 22 April.
The affected services include: “One-stop Service” for MICE Bidding and Support in Macao, Convention and Exhibition Stimulation Programme, Financial Support Programme for Participation in Exhibitions and Trade Fairs, Investor’s “One-stop” Service, Business Matching Service, Facilitation Services for Commercial Registration in Nine Cities of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Services of “Macao Ideas” and E-Commerce Promotion Incentives Scheme.
For enquiries:
Department
Services
Contact
Address
Promotional Activities and Development of Conventions and Exhibitions Department
Telephone: (853) 6210 6655
Email: mice-onestop@ipim.gov.mo
Room A, 3/F, The Caret, 29, Avenida do Governador Jaime Silvério Marques, Macau
Investment Promotion Division under the Investor Service Department
Investor’s “One-stop” Service
Telephone: (853) 2872 8328
Email: onestopservice@ipim.gov.mo
Business Development Services Division under the Investor Service Department
Telephone: (853) 2872 8212
Email: sde@ipim.gov.mo
Besides, for venue setting and exhibition update, the Pavilion of China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform and Macao Ideas, which are located on B1 of the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, will be closed to the public for four weeks from 28 March. Thank you for your attention! For enquiries, please call (853) 28366814 (Pavilion) or (853) 28728212 (Macao Ideas) during office hours.