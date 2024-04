Serial Entrepreneur Martha Razo Announces Chicago Based Xcelerator Business Summit for 2024

Martha Razo, Founder Event Logo Event Vendors Past Event

I’m so excited to put on the Xcelerator Summit to help business owners reach new levels of success! It’s always a blast and I love meeting new people from around the country!” — Martha Razo, Organizer

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martha Razo recently announced the return of her annual business summit in Chicago. The 2 day event is packed with networking, high-end speakers, a business expo, workshops, performances, and many other surprises.The key highlight of the program is the high caliber of speakers Martha is bringing to Naperville, IL on October 3-4, 2024 at the Matrix Club. A total of 31 speakers come from all over the country.The speakers are:Kim GroshekZack TliliDr. Janice FortmanJennifer ReyesToccara NicoleKimberly A MontesinosTina T MeeksJose EscobarRon Martinez IINick MacielJuanita Santillan, NDAnthony CutnoAlicia La HozBill WalshChris GandyManny LopezAlissa CrabtreeDesire cruzDr. Mansi ShahArsemiris GalvaDr. Andrea Adams-MillerJasmine WilloisMartha RazoVanessa CabreraBlanca SepulvedaLori A. McNeilKrystia RaeMichael RanniganRyan SandstromRubi VelazquezGabriela ReynaRazo is a successful businesswoman who immigrated to America and immediately started climbing the ladder of success with her business acumen and desire. She has nearly completed her Doctorate in Industrial Engineering with a focus on data mining and was able to drastically increase sales for her family’s pallet company in Chicago. She has been a featured speaker at several business events across the country. She is also the author of Business Diva: Stories of Women Leading in Business.The Xcelerator Business Summit takes place on October 3rd and 4th in Naperville, Illinois at the Matrix Club. The Master of Ceremonies is Dr. Loren Michaels Harris who is a global speaker, event creator and serial entrepreneur.Get tickets for the event at: https://www.martharazo.com #business, #chicago, #entrepreneur, #ceo, #female

