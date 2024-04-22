Serial Entrepreneur Martha Razo Announces Chicago Based Xcelerator Business Summit for 2024
I’m so excited to put on the Xcelerator Summit to help business owners reach new levels of success! It’s always a blast and I love meeting new people from around the country!”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martha Razo recently announced the return of her annual business summit in Chicago. The 2 day event is packed with networking, high-end speakers, a business expo, workshops, performances, and many other surprises.
— Martha Razo, Organizer
The key highlight of the program is the high caliber of speakers Martha is bringing to Naperville, IL on October 3-4, 2024 at the Matrix Club. A total of 31 speakers come from all over the country.
The speakers are:
Kim Groshek
Zack Tlili
Dr. Janice Fortman
Jennifer Reyes
Toccara Nicole
Kimberly A Montesinos
Tina T Meeks
Jose Escobar
Ron Martinez II
Nick Maciel
Juanita Santillan, ND
Anthony Cutno
Alicia La Hoz
Bill Walsh
Chris Gandy
Manny Lopez
Alissa Crabtree
Desire cruz
Dr. Mansi Shah
Arsemiris Galva
Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller
Jasmine Willois
Martha Razo
Vanessa Cabrera
Blanca Sepulveda
Lori A. McNeil
Krystia Rae
Michael Rannigan
Ryan Sandstrom
Rubi Velazquez
Gabriela Reyna
Razo is a successful businesswoman who immigrated to America and immediately started climbing the ladder of success with her business acumen and desire. She has nearly completed her Doctorate in Industrial Engineering with a focus on data mining and was able to drastically increase sales for her family’s pallet company in Chicago. She has been a featured speaker at several business events across the country. She is also the author of Business Diva: Stories of Women Leading in Business.
The Xcelerator Business Summit takes place on October 3rd and 4th in Naperville, Illinois at the Matrix Club. The Master of Ceremonies is Dr. Loren Michaels Harris who is a global speaker, event creator and serial entrepreneur.
Get tickets for the event at: https://www.martharazo.com
