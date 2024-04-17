MPD Searching for Suspect Vehicle in Southwest Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District are seeking community’s assistance in locating the suspect’s vehicle in a Southwest shooting.

On Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 1:54 p.m., DC Housing Police Officers and First District Officers were in the area and heard the sound of gunshots. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Canal Street, Southwest, and located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24057594