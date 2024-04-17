Updated with Video* MPD Searching for Suspects in Northwest Burglary

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District have released video of two burglary suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating them.

On April 13, 2024, at 2:26 p.m., the victim reported their unoccupied residence in the 1400 block of Madison Street, Northwest, was burglarized by two suspects. The suspects fled with property from the residence.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/d0q2Ai5mD5Y

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24055485