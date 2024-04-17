Bitcoin (BTC) Dominance Hits 52.86%, Ethereum (ETH) Tests $3,000 Support, and Furrever Token (FURR) Secures $800,000 in Presale Phase

New York, NY, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a turbulent weekend for the financial markets, cryptocurrencies felt the strain of geopolitical tensions, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Furrever Token ( FURR ) each navigating the upheaval in distinctive ways. Bitcoin showed resilience despite significant losses, Ethereum struggled to maintain key support levels amidst declining prices, and Furrever Token capitalized on the volatile market environment, boosting its presale figures significantly as investors looked for promising opportunities in the lead-up to the Bitcoin halving.

Despite a Dip Over the Weekend, Bitcoin's (BTC) Market Dominance Reaches a New High Since April 2021

This past weekend saw a downturn in asset values as traders adjusted their portfolios in response to conflicts in the Middle East. By late Saturday, it appeared that most assets had reached their lowest points.

Over the weekend, while the stock market was closed and unable to react to the escalation involving an Iranian drone targeting Israel, the cryptocurrency market was active and responsive.

The general trend saw a decrease in asset prices as traders reevaluated their positions and reduced exposure to higher-risk investments. Bitcoin, despite being the least affected among major cryptocurrencies, dropped from a high of over $70,000 on Friday to just above $63,000 by the end of Saturday, marking an 11.6% decrease.

Bitcoin's resilience was notable compared to other cryptocurrencies. Coinglass reported that long liquidations on centralized exchanges totaled over $757 million on Saturday, with Bitcoin accounting for $261 million of those liquidations.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are considered less risky compared to more speculative ones such as Dogecoin, which experienced nearly a 30% drop from its peak on Friday to its trough on Saturday.

There was a modest recovery across most assets after hitting what seemed to be a floor late on Saturday. Theoretically, Bitcoin could have seen a surge during this turmoil, as it is often considered a "safe haven," akin to gold. Recently, gold has seen significant gains due to the Middle East conflict, potentially benefiting Bitcoin, frequently dubbed "digital gold."

However, with the stock market closed, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin had to absorb the full impact of the market's reaction. Despite these challenges, Bitcoin still emerged as a top performer.

Over the weekend, Bitcoin's market dominance—its market cap's proportion relative to the total cryptocurrency market cap—rose to 52.86% on Sunday, marking the highest point since April 2021.

This increase in dominance comes after a low in February when Bitcoin's dominance fell to 43% due to a surge in altcoins, representing the smallest share since March 2023. This reversal underscores Bitcoin's renewed strength in the market, achieving its most substantial market share in three years.

Ethereum (ETH) Remains Above the $3,000 Support Level

Ethereum (ETH) has recently faced challenges as its price has seen a decline of 21% between April 9 and April 14, reaching a 50-day low. Despite recovering some losses, Ether continues to struggle, especially after failing to break through the $3,200 resistance on April 14. Currently trading at $3,066, Ether has experienced a daily decrease of 1.46%. This ongoing instability raises concerns about the sustainability of its $3,000 support level.

In the derivatives market, there is a notable shift in sentiment among professional traders, indicating a decrease in risk appetite. This sentiment is reflected in the ETH options market, where the delta skew metric has reached its highest bearish level in over two months, suggesting a growing demand for downside protection.

Amidst this market uncertainty, there is cautious optimism regarding the approval of a spot Ether ETF in May, although analysts remain mixed due to the conflicting signals from on-chain and derivatives data. Senior Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas pointed out the low likelihood of ETF approval given the lack of critical feedback from the SEC during recent meetings.

Comparatively, Ether's downturn has been more pronounced than other major cryptocurrencies like Binance Coin (BNB) and Tron (TRX), but less so than that of Solana (SOL). It should be noted that Ethereum's network total value locked (TVL) has surged to its highest in 13 months on April 15, reaching 16.4 million ETH, which is a 14.8% increase month-over-month.

Despite these challenges, the anticipation of a decision on the spot Ether ETF in May could still provide a positive impact on Ether's price and on-chain activity. However, the increasing risk aversion among professional traders, as evidenced on April 16, suggests that the potential for further price corrections below $2,900 should not be overlooked.

Furrever Token (FURR)’s Presale Raises Over $800,000 as Bitcoin Halving Approaches

Furrever Token (FURR) is distinguishing itself as a strong contender, demonstrated by an impressive presale that has already exceeded $800,000. As the crypto community braces for the Bitcoin halving, FURR is strategically positioned to capitalize on the increased interest and investment that typically accompany this event.

Offering a compelling entry at just $0.000564 per token, Furrever Token has attracted a wide array of investors, drawn by the potential for significant returns. This vibrant investment interest is bolstered by FURR's dynamic community, which includes over 4,100 active members on its Telegram channel, providing robust support and fostering lively discussions that enhance the token’s market presence.

As the market anticipates the Bitcoin halving, Furrever Token is not just riding the wave but actively preparing to leverage this period of heightened activity. The team behind FURR is pushing forward with strategic partnerships and innovative features aimed at boosting the token's adoption and enhancing its value. These efforts are designed to align FURR’s trajectory with the broader market dynamics expected post-halving, ensuring that the token remains appealing to both new and existing investors.

With its strong presale performance, active community engagement, and strategic market initiatives, Furrever Token is poised for significant growth. As it continues to navigate the evolving cryptocurrency landscape, FURR stands out as a promising investment opportunity, ready to benefit from the upcoming market momentum and deliver substantial returns to its holders.

For further information or any assistance regarding Furrever Token, reach out only through the official channel at support(at)furrevertoken.com to avoid potential scams.

