Dundee Global Fund Corporation Announces Name Change of Mutual Fund Class

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Global Fund Corporation (the “Corporation”) announced today that it has changed the name of the class of mutual fund shares offered under its Simplified Prospectus from Dundee Global Resource Class to Dundee Resource Class.

About the Investment Fund Manager
Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. (“GCIC”) is responsible for managing the overall business and operations of the Corporation. GCIC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dundee Corporation (TSX:DC.A). GCIC is a registered portfolio manager and exempt market dealer across Canada and a registered investment fund manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland.

