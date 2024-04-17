Submit Release
FFB Bancorp Earns $7.79 million, or $2.46 per Diluted Share, for First Quarter 2024

FRESNO, Calif., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFB Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTCQX: FFBB),  the parent company of FFB Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $7.79 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $7.70 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, and increased 3% from $7.57 million, or $2.38 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023. All results are unaudited.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:  As of, or for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023:

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 3.02% to $10.91 million.
  • Net income increased 1% to $7.79 million.
  • Return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 23.27%. 
  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 2.32%.
  • Net interest margin expanded 16 basis points to 5.15% from 4.98% a year earlier.
  • Gross revenue (net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, plus non-interest income) increased 22% to $23.61 million.
  • Total assets increased 9% to $1.40 billion.
  • Total portfolio of loans increased 8% to $926.78 million.
  • Total deposits increased 9% to $1.20 billion.
  • Shareholder equity increased 37% to $138.72 million. 
  • Book value per common share increased 38% to $43.69.
  • The Company’s tangible common equity ratio was 9.94%, while the Bank’s regulatory leverage capital ratio was 14.27% and total risk-based capital ratio was 20.79%, at March 31, 2024.  

“First quarter 2024 results reflect robust growth in gross revenues which were up 22% year-over-year and 6% from the linked quarter,” said Steve Miller, President & CEO. “Merchant services income, net of operating expenses, increased 51% year-over-year and 25% from the linked quarter.”

“Overall credit quality remains strong, although we saw an increase in nonperforming assets and loan delinquencies related to the SBA portfolio during the quarter,” said Miller. “We continue to strengthen our balance sheet and added $378,000 to our allowance for credit loss during the quarter, reflecting prudent credit risk management. Our core deposit franchise continues to give us flexibility in how we manage our balance sheet, and our strategic focus is to organically expand our customer deposit base leveraging our regional expansion and national payments franchise,” said Miller.

Results of Operations

Operating revenue, consisting of net interest income before the provision for credit losses and non-interest income, increased 22% to $23.61 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $19.34 million for the first quarter a year ago, and increased 6% from $22.31 million from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased 9% to $16.14 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $14.78 million for the same quarter a year ago, and decreased 1% from $16.38 million for the preceding quarter. “The slight decrease in net interest income during the first quarter was driven by continued pressure on deposit rates and higher funding costs,” said Bhavneet Gill, Chief Financial Officer.

The Company’s net interest margin (“NIM”) improved by 16 basis points to 5.15% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 4.98% for the first quarter of 2023, and decreased 5 basis points from 5.19% for the preceding quarter. “Our yield on earning assets expanded 2 basis points in the first quarter with new loan production and investment purchases at higher rates, however, that was more than offset by the 6 basis point increase in the cost of funds. Our interest-bearing deposit balances increased 1% quarter over quarter while the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 18 basis points in the first quarter,” said Gill.

The yield on earning assets was 6.15% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 5.57% for the first quarter a year ago, and 6.13% for the linked quarter. The cost of funds increased to 1.00% for the first quarter of 2024, as customers continue to seek higher deposit rates in the current higher rate environment. The cost of funds was 0.58% for the same quarter a year earlier, and 0.93% for the preceding quarter.

Total non-interest income was $7.47 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $4.56 million for the first quarter of 2023, and $5.92 million for the preceding quarter. The increase in non-interest income from the preceding quarter was driven by merchant services revenue and a reduction in loss on sale of investment securities.

Merchant services revenue increased 64% to $6.07 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $3.70 million from the first quarter a year earlier, and increased 26% from $4.83 million for the preceding quarter. The increase in merchant service income from the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase in revenue related to FFB Payments, our own organic ISO.

“We continue to see revenue growth across our ISO partner sponsorships and from our own organic ISO, FFB Payments,” said Miller. “Our team continues to build a solid pipeline of payment related partners to support further revenue expansion for both ISO partner sponsorship, FFB Payments and new payment rail use cases. Our strategic initiatives for 2024 and beyond are focused on providing our customers access to all payment rails and growing our deposit franchise through the payment ecosystem. We realized a significant decrease in ISO Partner Sponsorship volume in the first quarter related to one ISO partner, however, that reduction in volume did not make a meaningful impact to revenue.”

 
Merchant ISO Processing Volumes (in thousands)
Source Q1 2023
 		  Q2 2023
 		  Q3 2023
 		  Q4 2023
 		  Q1 2024
ISO Partner Sponsorship $ 3,486,203     $ 3,891,828     $ 3,491,321     $ 3,812,386     $ 2,763,289  
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants   19,683       13,665       12,382       20,992       21,478  
FFB Payments - Direct Merchants   42,725       119,948       61,987       93,443       78,851  
Total volume $ 3,548,611     $ 4,025,441     $ 3,565,690     $ 3,926,821     $ 2,863,618  


Merchant ISO Processing Revenues (in thousands)
Source of Revenue Q1 2023
 		  Q2 2023
 		  Q3 2023
 		  Q4 2023
 		  Q1 2024
Net Revenue*:          
ISO Partner Sponsorship $ 1,961     $ 2,116     $ 2,169     $ 1,916     $ 2,183  
           
Gross Revenue:          
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants   223       496       466       539       672  
FFB Payments - Direct Merchants   1,513       4,761       2,078       2,693       3,213  
    1,736       5,257       2,544       3,232       3,885  
Gross Expense:          
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants   149       321       361       455       518  
FFB Payments - Direct Merchants   1,095       2,468       1,428       1,720       1,842  
    1,244       2,789       1,789       2,175       2,360  
Net Revenue:          
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants   74       175       105       84       154  
FFB Payments - Direct Merchants   418       2,293       650       973       1,371  
FFB Payments Net Revenue   492       2,468       755       1,057       1,525  
Net Merchant Services Income: $ 2,453     $ 4,584     $ 2,924     $ 2,973     $ 3,708  
                                       

*ISO Partnership Sponsorship is recognized net of expense in Merchant Services Income. FFB Payments revenues are recognized gross in Merchant Services Income and Merchant Services expenses are recognized in Non-Interest Expense.

Total deposit fee income increased 22% to $796,000 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $655,000 for the first quarter of 2023, and increased 2% from $783,000 for the preceding quarter.

There was a $451,000 gain on sale of loans during the first quarter of 2024, compared to a gain on sale of loans of $904,000 during the first quarter 2023, and a gain on sale of loans of $464,000 in the linked quarter. There was a loss on sale of investments of $373,000 during the first quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $1.32 million during the first quarter 2023, and $1.11 million loss in the linked quarter. “We monitor the sale of loans and investment securities and manage concentrations accordingly. During the first quarter, we sold $1.75 million in bank subordinated debt securities and another $3.20 million in non-agency CMOs to further reduce credit exposure in the investment portfolio,” added Gill.

Non-interest expense increased 45% to $12.70 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $8.75 million for the first quarter 2023, and increased 15% from $11.05 million for the linked quarter.  “The higher operating expenses incurred from a year ago and for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were partially related to the increase in merchant operating expense, as a result of higher merchant operating revenue. Excluding the impact of merchant operating expense, operating expenses are up 38% year over year and 12% from the prior quarter,” said Miller. “In addition to an increase in merchant operating expense, operating expenses were significantly impacted by higher salaries and employee benefits as we continued to invest in key talent and technology.”

“We made strategic investments in people and technology during the first quarter to support our payment ecosystem, product development, and regional expansion initiatives. These investments included hiring a team of data engineers and individuals focused on treasury management and product development. We had the opportunity to onboard talent ahead of our original expectations, which will enable our team to accelerate several key foundational initiatives for the future of our franchise,” said Miller. Full-time employees increased to 147 at March 31, 2024, compared to 107 full-time employees a year earlier, and 139 full-time employees from the linked quarter. As a result of the increased headcount, salaries and employee benefits increased 40% to $6.58 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $4.72 million for the first quarter of 2023, and increased 18% from $5.60 million in the linked quarter.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased 6% from a year ago, representing 3% of non-interest expense, and increased 22% from the preceding quarter.  Other operating expense increased 39% to $3.38 million from a year earlier and increased 3% from the preceding quarter. Increases in data processing expense, software licenses and subscriptions, professional fees, and marketing expense were all primary drivers of the year-over-year increase. Merchant operating expense totaled $2.36 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1.24 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $1.85 million for the preceding quarter. The year-over-year increase in merchant operating expense is attributed to an increase in volume and revenue for the FFB Payments lines of business. Merchant operating expenses include interchange fees, chargebacks, partnership fees, and other card brand fees.

The efficiency ratio was 52.96% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 42.35% for the same quarter a year ago, and 47.17% for the preceding quarter.  The efficiency ratio can fluctuate period over period based on changes in merchant services gross revenues and associated expenses. The Company also calculates an adjusted efficiency ratio where the merchant services gross expense, which is included in noninterest expense, is netted against merchant services revenue in noninterest income. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 47.82% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 38.65% for the same quarter a year ago, and 42.63% for the linked quarter.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased 9% to $1.40 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.28 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased 2% from $1.36 billion at December 31, 2023.

The total portfolio of loans increased 8%, or $65.60 million, to $926.78 million, compared to $861.18 million at March 31, 2023, and decreased $1.56 million, from $928.34 million on a linked quarter basis. “We recorded a $451,000 gain on sale of $5.76 million in SBA loans during the first quarter,” said Gill.

Commercial real estate loans increased 6% year-over-year to $545.36 million, representing 59% of total loans at March 31, 2024.  The CRE portfolio includes approximately $237.35 million  in multi-family loans originated by the Southern California team that the Company may consider selling at some point in the future for liquidity and concentration management. The multi-family portfolio includes $58.61 million in short-term bridge loans for transitional projects of multi-family properties. The short-term bridge loans are conservatively underwritten with minimum DSCR and liquidity requirements. Approximately 49.8% of the current bridge loan portfolio will come due during the second quarter of 2024 to roll off or get refinanced and sold. The bank continues to market our bridge loan product in a more measured approach keeping to our conservative underwriting standards. Real estate construction and land development loans increased 7% from a year ago to $77.32 million, representing 8% of total loans, while residential RE 1-4 family loans totaled $16.11 million, or 2% of loans, at March 31, 2024.

The commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio increased 12% to $224.55 million, at March 31, 2024, compared to $200.91 million a year earlier, and increased 3% from $218.90 million at December 31, 2023. C&I loans represented 24% of total loans at March 31, 2024. Agriculture loans represented 7% of the loan portfolio at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2024, the SBA, USDA, and other government agencies guaranteed loans totaled $57.87 million, or 6.2% of the loan portfolio.

The investment portfolio totaled $328.91 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $328.58 million a year earlier, and increased 1% compared to $326.01 million at December 31, 2023. The investment portfolio consists of mortgage-backed and municipal securities, both tax exempt and taxable, treasury securities as well as other domestic debt. Approximately $25.26 million in agency backed securities were purchased during the first quarter to replace portfolio balances that had paid down or paid off. The quarterly increase in the investment portfolio balance is attributed to purchases of $25.26 million in agency backed securities, partially offset by investment sales of $4.95 million and regular paydowns. At March 31, 2024, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities portfolio of $28.50 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $27.75 million at December 31, 2023. The Company’s investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 5.36 years at March 31, 2024, compared to 5.41 years at December 31, 2023.

Total deposits increased 9%, or $101.22 million, to $1.20 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.10 billion from a year earlier, and increased 5% from $1.15 billion at December 31, 2023. The quarter over quarter increase in deposit balances is primarily attributed to a $67.03 million increase in wholesale deposits. Non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased 1% to $751.64 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $759.42 million at March 31, 2023, and decreased 3% from $775.51 million at December 31, 2023. Non-interest bearing demand deposits represented 63% of total deposits at March 31, 2024. Included in non-interest bearing deposits are $88.2 million from ISO partners for merchant reserves, $133.5 million from ISO partners for settlement, and $6.2 million in ISO partner operating accounts.

There were no short-term borrowings at March 31, 2024, compared to $34.00 million at December 31, 2023, and $22.00 million at March 31, 2023. The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at March 31, 2024:

Liquidity Source (in thousands) March 31, 2024
 		  December 31, 2023
     
Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,916     $ 62,603  
Unpledged investment securities, fair value   91,634       84,506  
FHLB advance capacity   290,202       275,679  
Federal Reserve discount window capacity   178,255       179,836  
Correspondent bank unsecured lines of credit   91,500       91,500  
  $ 742,507     $ 694,124  
               

The total primary and secondary liquidity of $742.51 million at March 31, 2024 represents an increase of $48.4 million in primary and secondary liquidity quarter over quarter.

Shareholders’ equity increased 37% to $138.72 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $100.99 million from a year ago, and grew 6% from $130.70 million at December 31, 2023. Book value per common share increased 38% to $43.69, at March 31, 2024, compared to $31.77 at March 31, 2023, and increased 6% from $41.21 at December 31, 2023.

“The tangible common equity ratio was 9.94% at March 31, 2024, compared to 7.90% a year earlier, and 9.58% at December 31, 2023,” stated Gill. “Our tangible common equity and book value increased during the quarter as a result of quarterly net income, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (‘AOCI’) loss related to the investment portfolio.”

At the Bank level, unrealized losses and gains reflected in AOCI are not included in regulatory capital. As a result, Tier-1 capital at the Bank for regulatory purposes was $195.01 million at quarter end excluding the unrealized loss. The regulatory leverage capital ratio was 14.27% for the current quarter, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 20.79%, exceeding regulatory minimums to be considered well-capitalized. 

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets increased to $7.16 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at March 31, 2024, compared to $6.01 million, or 0.44% of total assets, from the preceding quarter.  Of the $7.16 million nonperforming loans, $4.73 million are covered by SBA guarantees. Total delinquent loans increased to $6.50 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $2.62 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets and delinquent loans was attributed to the SBA loans originated by the Bank. Total delinquent loans as of March 31, 2024 include $2.06 million in purchased government guaranteed loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA for the full payment of the principal plus interest.

Past due loans 30-60 days were $3.22 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.08 million at December 31, 2023, and $148,000 at March 31, 2023.  There were $1.95 million past due loans from 60-90 days at March 31, 2024, compared to $199,000 at December 31, 2023 and $98,000 past due loans from 60-90 days a year earlier. Past due loans 90+ days at quarter end totaled $1.33 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $7.29 million, at March 31, 2023. Of the $6.50 million in past due loans at March 31, 2024, $2.06 million were purchased government guaranteed loans with an unconditional guarantee.

           
Delinquent Loan Summary
(in thousands) 		Organic
 		  Purchased Govt. Guaranteed
 		  Total
       
Delinquent accruing loans 30-59 days $ 2,722     $ 498     $ 3,220  
Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days   1,719       231       1950  
Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days         1,332       1,332  
Total delinquent accruing loans $ 4,441     $ 2,061     $ 6,502  
       
Non-Accrual Loan Summary
(in thousands) 		Organic
 		  Purchased Govt. Guaranteed
 		  Total
       
Loans on non-accrual $ 7,156     $     $ 7,156  
Non-accrual loans with SBA guarantees   4,730             4,730  
Net Bank exposure to non-accrual loans $ 2,426     $     $ 2,426  
                       

There was a $378,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $217,000 provision for loan losses in the first quarter a year ago, and a $769,000 provision for credit losses booked in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“The SBA portfolio is a segment we have been watching very closely since rates have increased so rapidly over the last two years, putting pressure on borrowers. A majority of the loans within the portfolio are floating rate loans and borrowers are unlikely to see any interest rate relief until interest rates fall significantly,” added Miller. “A portion of the portfolio consists of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Government. This group of loans consists of fully guaranteed loans the Company has purchased, as well as organic SBA and USDA loans the Bank has originated. When the effect of these guarantees is considered relative to the loan portfolio, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to the total, non-guaranteed, loan portfolio was 1.20%, as of March 31, 2024, and our total unguaranteed exposure on these SBA loans is $34.28 million spread over 203 loans.”

“We incurred net recoveries of $4,000 during the current quarter, compared to $406,000 net charge offs in the first quarter a year ago, and $766,000 in net charge offs in the preceding quarter,” said Miller. “Our loan portfolio increased 8% from a year ago with commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans representing 59% of the total loan portfolio. Within the CRE portfolio, there are $41.25 million in loans for CRE office as shown in the table below. Since the majority of our CRE office exposure is concentrated in the Central Valley, we feel the volatility that the city center markets are experiencing is not as prominent in the Central Valley. Our credit metrics remain strong as we continue to maintain conservative underwriting standards.” 

   
(in thousands) CRE Office Exposure of March 31, 2024
Region Owner-Occupied
 		  Non-Owner Occupied
 		  Total
Central Valley $ 20,450     $ 11,134     $ 31,584  
Southern California   2,308       358       2,666  
Other California   2,330       4,129       6,459  
Total California   25,088       15,621       40,709  
Out of California         540       540  
Total CRE Office $ 25,088     $ 16,161     $ 41,249  
                       

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.12% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.08% a year earlier and 1.07% at December 31, 2023.

About FFB Bancorp
FFB Bancorp, formerly Communities First Financial Corporation, a bank holding company established in 2014, is the parent company of FFB Bank, founded in 2005 in Fresno, California.  As a leading SBA Lender in California’s Central Valley and one of the few direct acquiring banks in the United States, FFB Bank offers clients a range of personal and business checking accounts, payment processes, and loan programs. Among the Bank’s awards and accomplishments, it was ranked #4 on American Banker’s list of the Top 200 Publicly Traded Banks under $2 Billion in Assets for 2022. For 2022, the Bank was also ranked by S&P Global as the #18 best performing community bank under $3 billion in assets. The Company has also received recognition as part of the OTCQX Best 50 Companies for 2019, 2023, and 2024. For additional information, you can visit the Company’s website at www.ffb.bank or by contacting a representative at 559-439-0200.

 Forward Looking Statements
This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on managements’ expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; and, in particular, actions taken by the Federal Reserve to try and control inflation; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company’s business; international developments; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances after today, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.  The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Member FDIC

   
Select Financial Information and Ratios For the Quarter Ended:
March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023
BALANCE SHEET- ENDING BALANCES:          
Total assets $ 1,395,095     $ 1,364,326     $ 1,278,514  
Total portfolio loans   926,781       928,344       861,181  
Investment securities   328,906       326,006       328,575  
Total deposits   1,200,529       1,145,170       1,099,311  
Shareholders equity, net   138,716       130,700       100,986  
           
INCOME STATEMENT DATA          
Gross revenue   23,610       22,305       19,337  
Operating expense   12,701       11,047       8,748  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income   10,909       11,258       10,589  
Net income after tax   7,790       7,565       7,698  
           
SHARE DATA          
Basic earnings per share $ 2.46     $ 2.39     $ 2.43  
Fully diluted EPS $ 2.46     $ 2.38     $ 2.42  
Book value per common share $ 43.69     $ 41.21     $ 31.77  
Common shares outstanding   3,175,045       3,171,690       3,178,651  
Fully diluted shares   3,170,467       3,173,401       3,177,393  
FFBB - Stock price $ 82.99     $ 75.98     $ 62.90  
           
RATIOS          
Return on average assets   2.32 %     2.24 %     2.47 %
Return on average equity   23.27 %     25.75 %     32.49 %
Efficiency ratio   52.96 %     47.17 %     42.35 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio   47.82 %     42.63 %     38.65 %
Yield on earning assets   6.15 %     6.13 %     5.57 %
Yield on investment securities   4.47 %     4.61 %     4.21 %
Yield on portfolio loans   6.68 %     6.58 %     6.10 %
Cost to fund earning assets   1.00 %     0.93 %     0.58 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   2.57 %     2.40 %     1.14 %
Net Interest Margin   5.15 %     5.19 %     4.98 %
Equity to assets   9.94 %     9.58 %     7.90 %
Net loan to deposit ratio   77.20 %     81.07 %     78.34 %
Full time equivalent employees   147       139       107  
           
BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGES          
Total assets   1,347,625       1,341,435       1,264,171  
Total portfolio loans   925,561       917,620       845,659  
Investment securities   315,820       294,060       335,662  
Total deposits   1,149,117       1,150,441       1,088,664  
Shareholders equity, net   134,621       116,545       96,081  
                       


           
Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)
(in thousands) 		March 31, 2024
 		  December 31, 2023
 		  March 31, 2023
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 37,360     $ 30,147     $ 27,696  
Interest bearing deposits in banks   53,556       32,456       22,972  
CDs in other banks   1,693       1,673       2,877  
Investment securities   328,906       326,006       328,575  
Loans held for sale                
           
Construction & land development   77,318       75,773       72,090  
Residential RE 1-4 family   16,114       17,355       15,783  
Commercial real estate   545,358       556,239       513,613  
Agriculture   63,281       59,961       58,735  
Commercial and industrial   224,551       218,896       200,909  
Consumer and other   159       120       51  
Portfolio loans   926,781       928,344       861,181  
Deferred fees & discounts   (4,181 )     (3,631 )     (3,220 )
Allowance for credit losses   (10,407 )     (9,966 )     (9,271 )
Loans, net   912,193       914,747       848,690  
           
Non-marketable equity investments   7,357       7,125       5,592  
Cash value of life insurance   12,119       12,029       8,641  
Accrued interest and other assets   41,911       40,143       33,471  
Total assets $ 1,395,095     $ 1,364,326     $ 1,278,514  
           
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY          
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 751,636     $ 775,507     $ 759,417  
Interest checking   54,659       52,203       32,637  
Savings   52,090       51,880       71,542  
Money market   220,559       160,205       163,995  
Certificates of deposits   121,585       105,375       71,720  
Total deposits   1,200,529       1,145,170       1,099,311  
Short-term borrowings         34,000       22,000  
Long-term debt   39,638       39,599       39,481  
Other liabilities   16,212       14,857       16,736  
Total liabilities   1,256,379       1,233,626       1,177,528  
           
Common stock   36,910       36,178       35,073  
Retained earnings   121,780       113,991       88,167  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (19,974 )     (19,469 )     (22,254 )
Shareholders' equity   138,716       130,700       100,986  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,395,095     $ 1,364,326     $ 1,278,514  
                       


   
Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited) Quarter ended:
(in thousands) March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023
           
INTEREST INCOME:          
Loan interest income $ 15,372     $ 15,208     $ 12,729  
Investment income   3,512       3,418       3,484  
Int. on fed funds & CDs in other banks   255       583       228  
Dividends from non-marketable equity   129       118       75  
Total interest income   19,268       19,327       16,516  
           
INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Int. on deposits   2,518       2,359       957  
Int. on short-term borrowings   149       123       313  
Int. on long-term debt   464       464       464  
Total interest expense   3,131       2,946       1,734  
Net interest income   16,137       16,381       14,782  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   378       769       217  
Net interest income after provision   15,759       15,612       14,565  
           
NON-INTEREST INCOME:          
Total deposit fee income   796       783       655  
Debit / credit card interchange income   167       161       141  
Merchant services income   6,068       4,825       3,697  
Gain on sale of loans   451       464       904  
Loss on sale of investments   (373 )     (1,114 )     (1,320 )
Other operating income   364       805       478  
Total non-interest income   7,473       5,924       4,555  
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Salaries & employee benefits   6,582       5,598       4,716  
Occupancy expense   383       313       362  
Merchant services operating expense   2,360       1,852       1,244  
Other operating expense   3,376       3,284       2,426  
Total non-interest expense   12,701       11,047       8,748  
           
Income before provision for income tax   10,531       10,489       10,372  
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   2,741       2,924       2,674  
Net income $ 7,790     $ 7,565     $ 7,698  
                       


           
ASSET QUALITY
(in thousands) 		March 31, 2024
 		  December 31, 2023
 		  March 31, 2023
Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days $ 3,220     $ 1,076     $ 148  
Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days   1,950       199       98  
Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days   1,332       1,345       7,288  
Total delinquent accruing loans $ 6,502     $ 2,620     $ 7,534  
           
Loans on non-accrual $ 7,156     $ 6,006     $ 6,323  
Other real estate owned                
Nonperforming assets $ 7,156     $ 6,006     $ 6,323  
           
Delinquent 30-60 / Total Loans   0.35 %     0.12 %     0.02 %
Delinquent 60-90 / Total Loans   0.21 %     0.02 %     0.01 %
Delinquent 90+ / Total Loans   0.14 %     0.14 %     0.85 %
Delinquent Loans / Total Loans   0.70 %     0.28 %     0.87 %
Non-accrual / Total Loans   0.77 %     0.65 %     0.73 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.51 %     0.44 %     0.49 %
           
Year-to-date charge-off activity          
Charge-offs $     $ 1,445     $ 409  
Recoveries   4       73       3  
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (4 )   $ 1,372     $ 406  
Annualized net loan losses to average loans   %     0.15 %     0.19 %
           
CREDIT LOSS RESERVE RATIOS:          
Allowance for credit losses $ 10,407     $ 9,966     $ 9,271  
           
Total loans $ 926,781     $ 928,344     $ 861,181  
Purchased govt. guaranteed loans $ 19,642     $ 20,276     $ 28,224  
Originated govt. guaranteed loans $ 38,228     $ 36,371     $ 34,090  
           
ACL / Total loans   1.12 %     1.07 %     1.08 %
ACL / Loans less 100% govt. gte. loans (Purchased)   1.15 %     1.10 %     1.11 %
ACL / Loans less all govt. guaranteed loans   1.20 %     1.14 %     1.16 %
ACL / Total assets   0.75 %     0.73 %     0.73 %
                       


   
  For the Quarter Ended:
SELECT FINANCIAL TREND INFORMATION Mar. 31, 2024
 		  Dec. 31, 2023
 		  Sept. 30, 2023
 		  June 30, 2023
 		  Mar. 31, 2023
BALANCE SHEET- PERIOD END          
Total assets $ 1,395,095     $ 1,364,326     $ 1,308,866     $ 1,303,909     $ 1,278,514  
Loans held for sale                            
Loans held for investment   926,781       928,344       897,746       875,180       861,181  
Investment securities   328,906       326,006       290,011       304,043       328,575  
           
Non-interest bearing deposits   751,636       775,507       737,366       723,007       759,417  
Interest bearing deposits   448,893       369,663       394,679       356,032       339,894  
Total deposits   1,200,529       1,145,170       1,132,045       1,079,039       1,099,311  
Short-term borrowings         34,000             55,000       22,000  
Long-term debt   39,638       39,599       39,560       39,520       39,481  
           
Total equity   158,690       150,169       142,301       133,006       123,240  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (19,974 )     (19,469 )     (29,409 )     (23,450 )     (22,254 )
Shareholders' equity   138,716       130,700       112,892       109,556       100,986  
           
QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENT          
Interest income $ 19,268     $ 19,327     $ 18,434     $ 18,377     $ 16,516  
Interest expense   3,131       2,946       2,457       1,985       1,734  
Net interest income   16,137       16,381       15,977       16,392       14,782  
Non-interest income   7,473       5,924       6,449       8,117       4,555  
Gross revenue   23,610       22,305       22,426       24,509       19,337  
           
Provision for credit losses   378       769       152       612       217  
           
Non-interest expense   12,701       11,047       10,107       10,704       8,748  
Net income before tax   10,531       10,489       12,167       13,193       10,372  
Tax provision   2,741       2,924       3,295       3,770       2,674  
Net income after tax   7,790       7,565       8,872       9,423       7,698  
           
BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGE BALANCE          
Total assets $ 1,347,625     $ 1,341,435     $ 1,293,998     $ 1,361,187     $ 1,264,171  
Loans held for sale                     59       1,132  
Loans held for investment   925,561       917,620       871,931       885,590       845,659  
Investment securities   315,820       294,060       300,285       325,002       335,662  
           
Non-interest bearing deposits   755,603       760,153       757,118       853,044       748,111  
Interest bearing deposits   393,514       390,288       361,758       341,269       340,553  
Total deposits   1,149,117       1,150,441       1,118,876       1,194,313       1,088,664  
Short-term borrowings   9,562       9,805       1,571       4,231       25,384  
Long-term debt   39,620       39,580       39,541       39,502       39,462  
           
Shareholders' equity   134,621       116,545       111,530       104,083       96,081  
                                       

Contact: Steve Miller - President & CEO
Bhavneet Gill – EVP & CFO
(559) 439-0200


