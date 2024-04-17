Enovix to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 1, 2024, and Additionally Host Live “Ask Me Anything” Video Call with CEO Dr. Raj Talluri on May 6, 2024

FREMONT, Calif., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), a global high-performance battery company, today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, after the close of the market.



Enovix will hold a live video call at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on May 1, 2024, to discuss the company’s business updates, key milestones, and financial results. To join the call, participants must use the following link to register: https://enovix-q12024.open-exchange.net/. This link will also be available via the Investor Relations section of Enovix’s website at https://ir.enovix.com. An archived version of the call will be available on the Enovix investor website for one year at https://ir.enovix.com.

Additionally, Enovix will host a live “Ask Me Anything” video call with Enovix CEO Dr. Raj Talluri at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on Monday, May 6, 2024. To join this call and submit questions, participants will need to subscribe to the company’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Enovix. A link to the call will also be available via the Investor Relations section of Enovix’s website at https://ir.enovix.com. A replay will be available shortly after at the same site and on the Enovix YouTube channel.

“We are deeply appreciative of the tremendous interest in our company and the support of our shareholders,” said Talluri. “As I noted when I started at Enovix, our commitment to investors is to take you through the journey and be transparent about our progress. This upcoming call is yet another demonstration of that commitment and I look forward to a great discussion.”

Participants can submit questions they would like answered to ir@enovix.com or during the call by submitting a question in the comments section provided they have subscribed to the Enovix YouTube channel.

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to deliver high-performance batteries that unlock the full potential of technology products. Everything from IoT, mobile, and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. Enovix partners with OEMs worldwide to usher in a new era of user experiences. Our innovative, materials-agnostic approach to building a higher performing battery without compromising safety keeps us flexible and on the cutting-edge of battery technology innovation.

Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, Korea and Malaysia. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

