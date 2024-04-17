Submit Release
ACM Research to Release First Quarter 2024 Preliminary Revenue Range on April 26, 2024 and Full Financial Results on May 8, 2024

FREMONT, Calif., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ:ACMR) announced today that it will release its preliminary revenue range for the first quarter of 2024 before the U.S. market open on Friday, April 26, 2024, to coincide with reporting obligations of ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc., ACM’s principal operating subsidiary, to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

ACM will release its full financial results for the first quarter of 2024 before the U.S. market open on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. ACM will conduct a corresponding conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.

   
What: ACM First Quarter (ended March 31, 2024) Earnings Call
When: 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Webcast: ir.acmrcsh.com/events
   

To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call. This pre-registration process is designed by the operator to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.

Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7d8a11ab6f694bde910596cd97b8276d

Participants who have not pre-registered may join the webcast by accessing the link at ir.acmrcsh.com/events.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of ACM’s website at www.acmrcsh.com.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

   
In the United States: The Blueshirt Group
Steven C. Pelayo, CFA
+1 (360) 808-5154
steven@blueshirtgroup.co
   
In China: The Blueshirt Group Asia
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
+86 (138) 1079-1480
gary@blueshirtgroup.co

