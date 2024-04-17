Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,398 in the last 365 days.

1stDibs to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 8, 2024

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stdibs.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: DIBS), a leading marketplace for extraordinary design, plans to release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 in a press release before the market opens. The press release can be accessed at the 1stDibs Investor Relations website (investors.1stdibs.com).

1stDibs will also host an earnings webcast to discuss those results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be accessible via the company's Investor Relations website.

A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, for one year thereafter.

About 1stDibs
1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin LaBuz, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Development
investors@1stdibs.com

Media Contact:
Jennifer Miller
jennifer.miller@1stdibs.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

1stDibs to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 8, 2024

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more