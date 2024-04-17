NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: April 17, 2024

Six K-6th grade teachers named state-level finalists for 2023-24 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

JACKSON, Miss. – Six K-6th grade Mississippi teachers have been named 2023-24 state-level finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The PAEMST program is the nation’s highest honor for teachers of mathematics, science, technology, engineering and computer science education.

Two of these teachers will be selected for the PAEMST award. National honorees receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, recognition at a White House ceremony, and the opportunity to provide input on policies to improve science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science education.

The three mathematics finalists are:

Sara Broadbent of Petal Upper Elementary in the Petal School District has taught for 12 years.

Personal philosophy on teaching: “I believe that all students are unique, and my role is to facilitate their exploration of mathematics in a manner that builds upon each child’s unique strengths.”

Personal philosophy on teaching: “As an educational professional, I believe in fostering an inclusive learning environment where every student's unique learning style is recognized and nurtured to unlock their full potential.”

Personal philosophy on teaching: “I believe teaching should be engaging, hands on and accessible to every student.”

The three science finalists are:

Julie Chase in the Choctaw County School District has taught for 10 years.

Personal philosophy on teaching: “I believe teaching is an action of the heart where every student has the opportunity to build their dreams in a safe, encouraging, engaging, and explorative learning environment that helps develop their academic and social-emotional skills to grow their unique talents and abilities.”

Personal philosophy on teaching: “My mission is to show students the joy of learning through hands on experiences that they can use to positively impact the world around them.”

Personal philosophy on teaching: “My philosophy of teaching is to align my beliefs about teaching and pedagogy with an old Chinese Proverb, “I hear, and I forget, I see, and I remember, I do, and I understand.” Students must be actively engaged in the teaching and learning process from bell to bell.”

Congress established the PAEMST Awards in 1983. The award recognizes teachers with deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas. Awardees reflect the expertise and dedication of the nation’s teaching corps, and they demonstrate the positive impact of excellent teachers on student achievement. The National Science Foundation administers PAEMST on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Each year PAEMST alternates between recognizing K-6 and 7-12 grade teachers. The 2024-25 PAEMST cycle will award the nation’s top teachers who teach science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computer science in grades 7-12.

###