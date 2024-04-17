Water Security Agency Investing in Key Water Infrastructure Projects

CANADA, April 17 - Released on April 17, 2024

The Water Security Agency (WSA) is working to advance more than 60 key water infrastructure projects in 2024-25, with a focus on ensuring our infrastructure supports a sustainable, adaptable and reliable water supply for Saskatchewan.

"Water infrastructure is a major priority for our government, as it supports and provides water for domestic, industrial, recreational and agricultural purposes," Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency David Marit said. "Our water management structures are vital to help us meet increasing water demands for a growing province."

Of the $42 million budgeted this fiscal year, nearly $17 million is being invested in six major projects, including:

Craven Dam: Fishway bulkheads and lifting system

Buffalo Pound Dam: Emergency spillway upgrades

East Side Pumpstation (Lake Diefenbaker): Substation upgrades

Gardiner Dam: Public safety and operator safety upgrades (considered two projects)

Moosomin Dam: Spillway Upgrades

There are numerous other dam infrastructure projects planned throughout many regions of the province, including areas around Cumberland House, Meadow Lake, Outlook, Craik, Cypress Hills, Swift Current, Lafleche-Val Marie, Humboldt-Watrous, Fort Qu'Appelle, Craven, Regina, Saskatoon and Estevan that have started or are in the preliminary planning stage.

"These projects will be critical to ensure we can maintain resilient infrastructure that protects our communities and allows us to manage water during floods and droughts," Marit said.

“SUMA and the cities, towns, villages, resort villages and northern municipalities that we represent, appreciate WSA's investment in upgrading water infrastructure,” SUMA President Randy Goulden said. “These structures are crucial to ensuring that our communities can enjoy a sustainable supply of water, especially during times of drought.”

Since 2007, WSA has invested more than $280 million in the maintenance, upgrading and rehabilitation of water management structures across Saskatchewan. WSA owns and operates 72 dams and control structures, as well as a network of canals and conveyance channels across the province.

For more information on WSA and to learn more about our dams and reservoirs, please visit: wsask.ca.

