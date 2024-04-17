Submit Release
Governor Ivey Signs Sound of Freedom Act, Making Alabama’s Anti Human Trafficking Law Toughest in the Nation

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed into law House Bill 42 – The Sound of Freedom Act – elevating Alabama’s anti human trafficking law to become the toughest in America. The new law raises the penalty for first-degree human trafficking to a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment when the victim was a minor. During her state of the state address, the governor called on the Legislature to send this bill to her desk.

“Human trafficking of minors is one of the most heinous and heart-wrenching crimes in America, and because the most defenseless among us are the victims, those found guilty should face the harshest penalties,” said Governor Ivey.

“As human trafficking spreads across the nation, law enforcement everywhere has struggled to keep pace with those who want to harm and exploit innocent victims. Sadly, we’ve witnessed such cases right here in Alabama where human traffickers continue to cavalierly defy our laws, but not anymore.

“There must be a line drawn in the sand and Alabama is now leading the country with the toughest punishment for anyone who is found guilty of first-degree human trafficking of a minor. They will face nothing less than life behind bars. That is something these criminals will have to think long and hard about before they seek to harm children in our state.

“I was proud to sign the Sound of Freedom Act into law enabling Alabama to take the lead in protecting children from these horrendous crimes. I also commend Representative Donna Givens for introducing and shepherding this important legislation to final approval.”

The Sound of Freedom Act will take effect on October 1, 2024.

