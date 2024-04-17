New Toll Brothers Luxury Townhome Community Coming Soon to Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Chambray at LoSo, is coming soon to the intersection of South Tryon Street and Blairhill Road in the Lower South End area of Charlotte, North Carolina. The interest list is forming, and the community will open for sale this summer 2024.



Located in the heart of Charlotte, Chambray at LoSo will feature 82 new Toll Brothers townhomes within walking distance of the trendy shops and restaurants of the bustling Lower South End neighborhood. Home buyers will be able to choose from three modern four-story townhome designs ranging from 1,590 to 2,000+ square feet of luxury living space and featuring sought-after rooftop terraces and two-car garages. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Homes will be priced from the upper $500,000s.

“Chambray at LoSo sets a new standard of luxury living in the vibrant Lower South End of Charlotte,” said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. “With rooftop terraces boasting breathtaking views and a prime, walkable location, we're redefining urban elegance. We look forward to welcoming buyers to this very special community that is designed to provide an elevated urban lifestyle of comfort and convenience.”

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreational destinations, including State of Confusion, Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, Park Road Shopping Center, Uptown Charlotte, and more.

Major highways including Interstates 77, 485, and 277 are easily accessible from Chambray at LoSo, offering homeowners convenient access to South End, Dilworth, Plaza Midwood, and NoDa.

For more information on Chambray at LoSo and other Toll Brothers communities in North Carolina, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/NorthCarolina.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

