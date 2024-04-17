Minister Butler announces prioritisation of new Government Mental Health Bill on Chief Whip’s Summer Legislative Programme

The Bill was subject to extensive consultation both during the current drafting process and prior to the publication of the General Scheme in July 2021, including ongoing consultation with the Mental Health Commission, regulator of mental health services, and the HSE, as the main provider of mental health provides in the State. Additionally, the Department of Health has consulted with other key stakeholders during its drafting such as the College of Psychiatrists of Ireland, the Psychological Society of Ireland, the HSE’s Engagement and Recovery Team, the Irish Hospital Consultants Association, Mental Health Reform and the Ombudsman for Children. Minister Butler launched a public consultation prior to the publication of the General Scheme which received 100 written submissions, all of which were considered in full prior to the publication of the General Scheme.