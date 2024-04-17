Minister Fleming meets with Global South board members of Irish NGOs

Minister Fleming today met with 13 board members of Irish NGOs who are from the Global South. The meeting was attended by board members from Action Aid Ireland, Christian Aid Ireland, Concern Worldwide, Front Line Defenders, Oxfam, Self Help Africa, Sightsavers and Trócaire.
