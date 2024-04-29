ResProp Welcomes Palazzo at Cypresswood Apartments to Their Portfolio
HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management is now providing full-service property management for the beautiful Palazzo at Cypresswood Apartments in Houston, Texas. Just west of Lake Houston, the Palazzo at Cypresswood boasts several convenient features designed to elevate residents' overall comfort and living experience.
Every unit includes wood-inspired flooring, premium hardware and lighting, in-unit washer & dryer, spacious closets, lofty ten-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and master bath sinks with vanities.
Built in 2008, this premier residential community offers a range of one and two bedroom options across its 363 units. Newly renovated interiors allow residents to indulge in modern and stylish floor plans ranging from 600 to 1,200 square feet. Every unit includes wood-inspired flooring, premium hardware and lighting, in-unit washer & dryer, spacious closets, lofty ten-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and master bath sinks with vanities. The pet-friendly community also offers its residents a resort style swimming pool, a multi-level parking garage, Luxer package lockers, a lush courtyard, a cyber café with wifi, a covered outdoor kitchen with gas grill, an executive conference center, a fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment, and a business center with desktop computers.
Located in thriving Northwest Houston, this community provides easy access to the esteemed Vintage Park Shopping Village, award-winning Cypress-Fairbanks school district, major employers, and exciting entertainment options. Surrounded by community parks and prestigious golf courses, residents can relish in an environmentally balanced and culturally rich lifestyle with a small-town atmosphere. With a host of exciting, incomparable amenities and an exceptional location, the Palazzo at Cypresswood promises a truly luxurious, suburban living experience.
“We are thrilled to add Palazzo at Cypresswood to our portfolio and expand our footprint into Northwest Houston. We have built an amazing team here in this region and truly look forward to serving our residents, clients, and stakeholders at the highest level possible.” states Alexis Garcia, Houston Regional Manager.
With the recent addition of Palazzo at Cypresswood Apartments to its growing portfolio, ResProp Management is proud to manage over 12,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, and South Carolina. With quality management of Palazzo at Cypresswood, ResProp Management is looking forward to contributing to the growth of this developing area of Texas. The company is committed to providing unwavering services on which residents can rely. As the neighboring areas develop, ResProp Management knows that Palazzo at Cypresswood Apartments will develop as well.
“The Highway 249 corridor is seeing strong job growth and migration from across the Houston area. The Palazzo at Cypresswood gives residents easy access to trails, parks and and nearby shopping at the award winning Vintage Park development, as well as a convenient commute to careers throughout Houston” states Alexander Pankow, Director of Business Development.
About ATX Acquisitions:
ATX Acquisitions was founded in 2021 by the owner of Avesta Real Estate Holdings, LLC (also known as InvestRes) and industry leaders with deep experience in multifamily real estate investment and management to pursue long-term hold, opportunistic, real estate investments. ATX Acquisitions specializes in the acquisition properties that are well positioned to benefit from three key marketing forces: technological innovation, high growth markets, high and persistent inflation.
About ResProp Management:
Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.
