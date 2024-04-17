Governor Katie Hobbs Statement on Extremist Republicans Yet Again Failing to Repeal 1864 Total Abortion Ban

Phoenix, AZ – Today, after the Arizona House failed to repeal the 1864 total abortion ban, Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement:

“Republican extremists in the House have yet again failed to do the right thing. In just one week living under this new reality, women, doctors, and healthcare providers have already begun to feel the devastating effects of living under a total abortion ban. We cannot go on like this.

“I will continue to call on the Legislature to do its job and repeal this law. In the meantime, I remain committed to protecting the freedoms of every single Arizonan, and I am working to make sure women are able to access the care they need.

“A law from 1864 written by 27 men cannot be allowed to govern the lives of millions of Arizona women. It’s time to put politics aside and do the right thing.”

###