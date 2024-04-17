Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,370 in the last 365 days.

Construction to begin on Inner Walled City Public Realm project in Londonderry

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has announced that construction is to commence on the Inner Walled City Public Realm Scheme in Londonderry.

The works, which are due to start in summer 2024 and will last for approximately 18 months, will transform Bank Place, Union Hall Place, Magazine Street, Palace Street and Society Street, providing a fitting setting for the Historic City Walls.

The Department for Communities has recently appointed FP McCann as the contractor for the scheme, which will use high quality materials such as Caithness for footways and granite setts for the carriageways. The works will also upgrade street lighting and install high quality street furniture, and an artist is currently being procured to design artistic bollards to be used at two locations. Following a consultation process with local stakeholders, it has also been agreed to retain the 20-space car park at Society Street.

Welcoming the start of the works, Minister Lyons said,

“It is fantastic to see construction commence on this hugely important project for the city. My Department’s investment of over £5m for this significant Public Realm project, right in the heart of the city centre, will transform the appearance of the streetscapes next to the iconic City Walls. It will also encourage more visitors and tourists to the area, providing a welcome boost for the local economy.” 

  1. Total Project costs are £5,183,521.04 including a contribution of £50,000 from DfI, with the balance of funding to be met by DfC.
  2. Media enquiries via email to DFC Press Office.
  3. Follow us on Twitter @CommunitiesNI
  4. The Executive Information Service operates an out of hours service for media enquiries only between 1800hrs and 0800hrs Monday to Friday and at weekends and public holidays. The duty press officer can be contacted on 028 9037 8110.

Share this page

You just read:

Construction to begin on Inner Walled City Public Realm project in Londonderry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more