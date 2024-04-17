Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,371 in the last 365 days.

FWC issues executive order with new CWD regulations for 2024-25 deer season

On April 11, the FWC issued a new executive order outlining regulations designed to increase sampling and slow the spread of chronic wasting disease in Florida deer. Existing regulations pertaining to the establishment of the CWD Management Zone, prohibition of rehabilitating or releasing injured or orphaned deer, feeding restrictions, and prohibition of exporting high-risk parts remain in effect. New regulations include:

  • The feeding of deer within the CWD Management Zone shall be allowed only during the deer hunting season in Zone D.
  • The take of antlerless deer shall be allowed during the entire deer season in Deer Management Unit D2.
  • Up to three antlerless deer, as part of the statewide annual bag limit of five, may be taken in DMU D2.

These new regulations do not apply to wildlife management areas. To view the new Executive Order and its amendment, visit MyFWC.com/About, and click on “Office of the Executive Director.” For a map of Hunting Zone D, visit MyFWC.com/Deer, and click on “Deer Management Units.”

The FWC is asking anyone who sees a sick, abnormally thin deer or finds a deer dead from unknown causes to call the CWD hotline, 866-CWD-WATCH (866-293-9282) and report the animal’s location.

For more information, visit MyFWC.com/CWD.

You just read:

FWC issues executive order with new CWD regulations for 2024-25 deer season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more