Councilmember Natali Fani-González and the Department of General Services Host Community Conversation on the Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center

MARYLAND, April 17 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

From the Office of Councilmember Natali Fani-González





ROCKVILLE, Md., April 17, 2024—Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who represents District 6 and Chairs the Economic Development Committee, is hosting a community conversation with the Department of General Services on the upcoming Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center.

The town hall meeting will provide the public with an overview of this awaited arts and cultural center in Wheaton and will offer a platform for community members to provide ideas about what the Wheaton Arts Center should have and offer.

The town hall will be held at the Wheaton Library and Recreation Center on Wednesday, April 24 at 6 p.m. Dinner will be provided as well as student service learning (SSL) hours for those interested in volunteering at this event. Community members should RSVP here to provide an accurate headcount for dinner.

Students must indicate their interest in SSL hours using the registration form found in the RSVP link.

More information about the Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center project can be found here.

WHO: Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, Department of General Services, and community members

WHEN: Wednesday, April 24 at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Wheaton Library and Recreation Center, 11701 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, Md. 20902

For questions, please contact Councilmember.Fani-Gonzalez@Montgomerycountymd.gov.

# # #



