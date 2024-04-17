Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Announces BEAD Regional Coordination and Planning Grant AwardsApr10

Submit Release
Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Announces BEAD Regional Coordination and Planning Grant Awards

Idaho Commerce logo

MEDIA ALERT                                                         

Contact: Cody Allred
Idaho Commerce
208.334.2470
cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (April 10, 2024) – The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) has awarded $500,000 in funding from the State’s BEAD Regional Coordination and Planning grant to communities throughout the state for the support and development of Broadband Action Teams and Coalitions. 

The Idaho Office of Broadband received 19 applications, totaling $899,925 from interested parties across Idaho expressing a desire to support broadband education and broadband infrastructure planning for their local communities. A total of 15 projects were funded. 

Through innovative and strategic practices, Idaho continues to pave the way for local communities to get engaged.

A list of awarded projects can be found here.

The planning grant was opened to bring affordable and reliable internet to Idaho communities. Eligible applicants included local governments, tribal governments and state agencies.

For more information, please visit Link Up Idaho and view the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board members here.

