Author Woody Stieffel Explores the Intersection of Faith, Health, and Wealth in His New Book
"Health and Wealth: God’s Will or Not?"MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accomplished author Woody Stieffel takes readers on a thought-provoking journey through biblical truths in his latest book, "Health and Wealth: God’s Will or Not?" This insightful exploration challenges the prevalent Health and Wealth "gospel" by examining biblical standards of truth and addressing pressing questions about faith, prosperity, and well-being.
In "Health and Wealth," Stieffel delves into essential questions such as whether God desires believers to have the best, the biblical perspective on miraculous healings today, and the teachings on wealth in the Bible. With a focus on clarity and depth, the book addresses the complexities surrounding the intersection of faith, health, and wealth.
Woody Stieffel, the second of ten children, draws inspiration from his father, Ray Stieffel, Jr., who was also an author. Raised with a love for writing, Woody Stieffel intertwines his passion for clear biblical teachings with a desire to share spiritual insights. With over 30 years of experience in Bible preaching and teaching, Stieffel resides in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, where he enjoys the water and sailing. He is an active member of First Baptist Church in Bay St. Louis.
As a 69-year-old born-again Christian actively engaged in various churches for 47 years, Woody Stieffel wrote "Health and Wealth" to address a concerning trend in the spiritual awareness of Christians in America. With a worry about the lack of knowledge of Bible truth, he aims to provide a clear, Bible-based message on the subject of wealth and prosperity. Stieffel desires to shield well-intentioned Christians from being led astray by unwholesome life principles.
Observing the prevalence of poor health, disabilities, and injuries among people, Stieffel believes that the good news of the Bible, when properly presented, can offer hope and reasons to rejoice. Through his book, he seeks to enlighten individuals on the profound answers that the Bible holds for navigating life's challenges.
"The Bible has all the answers we need for life. This book is an attempt to present a few of those answers," emphasizes Woody Stieffel. Readers can expect a comprehensive exploration of biblical truths and insights that will challenge and enrich their understanding of faith, health, and wealth.
"Health and Wealth” available on Amazon.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 888-800-1803
email us here