South African Advanced Manufacturer Will Establish U.S. Presence with $9 Million Investment in Forsyth County

Raleigh, N.C.

Radél, Inc., a global manufacturer of electro-mechanical components, will locate a new state-of-the-art production facility in Forsyth County, creating 32 jobs, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $9 million in Winston-Salem to establish a U.S. East Coast manufacturing operation.

“We’re pleased to welcome another international advanced manufacturer to North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “The state’s investments in workforce training and education programs continue to pay off, bringing more jobs and private investment to the state and growing our global reputation as a great place to do business.”

Radél, with headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, has been supplying high-quality electrical, electronic, and electro-mechanical components to its customers since 1996. The company displays a particular focus for serving the vehicle industry, including sectors such as railway locomotives, passenger trains, mining equipment, defense and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. The company’s facility in Winston-Salem will help the company strengthen its presence in the Unites States and ensure compliance with the free-trade agreement known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The Forsyth County site will focus on pioneering innovations in power electronic assemblies, which are tailor-made for electric motor generator units that are critical to the heavy-vehicle sector, as well as advanced regulators and converters designed for the high demands of the defense industry.

“We are thrilled to establish Radél's presence in North Carolina, reflecting our commitment to growth and innovation in the United States,” said Francois Rademeyer, CEO of Radél. “The tremendous support from the EDPNC and the warm hospitality of the local community have been instrumental in our decision. We look forward to expanding our operations, bringing cutting-edge technological advancements to the region, and contributing to the economic vitality of North Carolina.”

“North Carolina attracts companies and investment from all around the world,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “We’re enjoying this international momentum because companies like Radél recognize and appreciate both our existing workforce and just as importantly, the state’s commitment to invest in the educational and training systems that keep North Carolina’s talent pipeline strong.”

While salaries will vary by job role, the average annual wage will be $65,294, which exceeds the Forsyth County average of $64,038. These new jobs will bring an additional $2 million into the local economy each and every year.

A performance-based grant of $75,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Radél’s expansion. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“I’m pleased to welcome another international company to Forsyth County and the Piedmont Triad region,” said N.C. Representative Amber Baker. “We’re proud that Radél is joining the strong advanced manufacturing cluster that’s located in our region.”

“Many people and organizations have been working behind the scenes to make today’s decision by Radél possible,” said N.C. Senator Joyce Krawiec. “I’m proud of their efforts and we’ll continue to support this company and their employees as they grow in the Piedmont Triad.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Forsyth County, the City of Winston-Salem, and Greater Winston-Salem Inc.