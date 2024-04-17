Pizza Nova delivers donation of $28,767 to support breakfast program for Ontario students

Part of a nine-year partnership, Pizza Nova raises more than $290,000 for Student Nutrition Ontario

Toronto, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova announced today its latest installment in a series of donations to support breakfast programs for Ontario students. On April 12, 2024 Domenic Primucci, President of Pizza Nova, presented the contribution of $28,767 to Student Nutrition Ontario at a breakfast event held at Balmoral Drive Senior Public School in Brampton, Ontario. The breakfast event was filled with excitement as students enjoyed a nutritious start to their day, showcasing the direct benefits of Pizza Nova's contributions.

“Our commitment to a quality menu and authentic Italian recipes aligns perfectly with our goal to help students to start their day right—with a well-nourished mind that is ready to learn,” said Domenic Primucci. “It is through programs such as these that we can support the children of our province. We thank our loyal customers for their support in this campaign.”

Pizza Nova's collaboration with Student Nutrition Ontario began with 'Coins for Breakfast' in 2015, a program supporting Student Nutrition Ontario through donation boxes at Pizza Nova locations. Today, 4,668 student nutrition programs support nearly one million students in Ontario daily.

“We see a noticeable improvement in concentration and academic performance among participants, underscoring the vital role of nutrition in education. So many children benefit from having access to healthy meals through their schools," said Alexandra Pasiak, Co-Chair, at Student Nutrition Ontario. "This contribution from Pizza Nova through its 'Coins for Breakfast' program is greatly appreciated and will help our schools.”

"As a principal at Balmoral Drive Senior Public School, I have seen firsthand the difference that a nutritious breakfast can make in our students' daily lives," said Kevin Sebastian, Principal at Balmoral Drive Senior Public School. "Thanks to the support from Pizza Nova and Student Nutrition Ontario, our students start their mornings energized and ready to learn. The positive atmosphere and improved focus in the classroom on days when students have had a hearty breakfast are palpable. This program doesn't just feed our students; it gives them a foundational start to their day, fostering a better learning environment and nurturing their potential."

This year’s donation brings Pizza Nova’s total contribution to Student Nutrition Ontario to a total of $293,509 since the start of their partnership.

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. They are known for fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings and arancini. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference and learn more at pizzanova.com.

About Student Nutrition Ontario

Student Nutrition Ontario exists to nourish students across the province. We are a network of 14 not-for-profits that support over 1,000,000 students aged 3-18, who receive healthy meals at school. We support their success by offering nutritious foods, teaching healthy eating habits and building supportive communities. We believe that every child deserves equal opportunities and must begin their day nourished – a foundation for success. With the support of 39 community partners, and over 56,000 dedicated volunteers, we are addressing student hunger in Ontario.

