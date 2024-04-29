Stepping Into Better Health With the American Heart Association
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A walk is not just good for the body, it’s good for the soul. It’s one of the easiest ways to reduce stress and boost mood at no cost. But recent reports show that walking rates are declining steadily in the US. A troubling trend that can negatively impact mental and physical health.
“One in four adults sit for longer than eight hours a day which takes a toll on the body and mind.” Says Dr. Monik Jimenez, Volunteer Expert at the American Heart Association. “Getting the recommended amount of physical activity can help you feel, think, sleep and live better. Walking is a great way to add more activity into your day, and a great way to get outdoors.”
The AHA has been a champion of physical activity in communities across the country and that’s why they created National Walking Day more than a decade ago. Now with their upcoming 100th anniversary, they are encouraging everyone to take a walk on April 3 to step into better health.
For more information, please visit https://www.Heart.org/movemore.
Erin Montie
“One in four adults sit for longer than eight hours a day which takes a toll on the body and mind.” Says Dr. Monik Jimenez, Volunteer Expert at the American Heart Association. “Getting the recommended amount of physical activity can help you feel, think, sleep and live better. Walking is a great way to add more activity into your day, and a great way to get outdoors.”
The AHA has been a champion of physical activity in communities across the country and that’s why they created National Walking Day more than a decade ago. Now with their upcoming 100th anniversary, they are encouraging everyone to take a walk on April 3 to step into better health.
For more information, please visit https://www.Heart.org/movemore.
Erin Montie
American Heart Association
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn
TikTok
Twitter