(Subscription required) Former California State Bar Executive Director Joe Dunn testified that agency leaders besides himself used bar funds to pay for trips to international destinations such as Macedonia, El Salvador and Peru.
You just read:
Dunn Tells State Bar Court He Never Lied About Mongolia Trip Costs
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.