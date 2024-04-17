Traditional friendly relations a good basis for Slovenian-Chinese cooperation in the UN Security Council

SLOVENIA, April 17 - On the first day of her visit, Minister Fajon was received by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. At the meeting, which was also attended by a number of representatives of Slovenian companies operating on the Chinese market, Minister Fajon welcomed the good economic, political, cultural and scientific cooperation between Slovenia and China. "The four-day visit, during which I am accompanied by a strong delegation of representatives of 54 Slovenian companies, is an excellent opportunity to build on the traditionally friendly Slovenian-Chinese relations. I am happy every time Slovenian diplomacy succeeds in opening the door to foreign markets for Slovenian companies, and now that we are sitting at the same table in the Security Council, we may establish even more successful cooperation," said Minister Fajon.

Talks with her host, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, focused on bilateral relations as well as cooperation in multilateral forums and finding answers to common global challenges. "It is essential that we talk and work together to find answers to a range of challenges, from the war in Ukraine and Gaza to climate change. I stressed the need to find political solutions in line with the UN Charter and international law to maintain international peace and security. China and Slovenia have a history of friendly relations, which is a good basis for constructive cooperation in the Security Council, where we sit at the same table. I also advocated a balanced trade in goods, a message we are also conveying to our Chinese counterparts with our largest ever business delegation," she said after her meeting with Minister Yi. Ministers Fajon and Yi also discussed the situation in the Taiwan Strait, with Minister Fajon recalling that Slovenia follows the One China policy and is closely monitoring the situation in Taiwan.

The Minister's visit to China is also an opportunity for a number of public diplomacy activities aimed at presenting the rich Slovenian culture in China and strengthening people-to-people ties. At the National Archives in Beijing, Minister Fajon opened an exhibition entitled "A Slovenian in the Forbidden City" featuring the documents of Augustin Ferdinand von Hallerstein. The Slovenian, who became head of the Imperial Court's Mathematics and Astronomy Board, was one of the most important bridge-builders not only between Slovenia and China, but also between Europe and China."The important links that Hallerstein established while living and working in China are a symbolic reminder and a convincing demonstration of how two peoples – although geographically and culturally distant – can find a common language and work together even in the modern era," said the Minister at the opening of the exhibition, thanking the People's Republic of China for the replica of Hallerstein's instrument that adorns the roof of the Beijing Observatory.

In the late afternoon, Minister Fajon will open a photo exhibition by Matjaž Tančič, a renowned Slovenian photographer who lives and works in China. The exhibition, entitled "A World above the Clouds", offers an opportunity to enter the exciting and not yet fully explored world of space through photography.