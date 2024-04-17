R-mb-rger Family Association Lauds Grit in Facing Challenges at 2024 Reunion
Family Gathers Marking 271 years in the US, & 42 Years as an Association; variations include Romberger, Ramberger, Rumberger, Rambarger, Rombarger, RumbargerHALIFAX, PA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R-mb-rgers of all spellings will be welcomed at the All-Family Reunion June 2, 2024 at Camp Hebron, in Halifax, PA. Doors open at 10:30 AM. This year attendees will celebrate "The Family Hustle" examining familial triumphs over adversity from 1753 to the present.
Local historian and author Steve Troutman and Family Historian Bob Averell will be joined by guest speaker Ben Ancheff, a R-mb-rger descendant, former pitcher, MLB replay ops administrator, and current athletic director of Williams Valley Jr./Sr. High School.
No cover; contributions and covered dishes cheerfully appreciated. Prizes will be awarded to the youngest, oldest, and furthest travelled attendees. The iconic book "Finding Our Roots in Bavaria" will be available, as will the family book of shame about the 1880's Romberger/Troutman murder and executions. There'll be the usual food, friends, fun and genealogy too.
Because luncheon seating is limited, early registration is strongly encouraged. For a free info packet by mail, call 717-827-6050, or for those with a printer, go to https://tinyurl.com/RR-2024-Invitation for registration pages to be viewed, printed out, and mailed in. Registration deadline is May 15, 2024.
Since 1982, the R-mb-ger Family Association has preserved the family tree, and held reunions for descendants of Barthel who arrived in the US in Philadelphia in 1753. The reunions have helped fund overseas family research while giving cousins a way to stay connected with one another. Barthel had three children, of whom Balthaser was the most prolific. Balthaser lived in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. This is why the reunion is local to many living descendants. The family association tree currently documents over 90,000 descendants. Over the many generations, the family name has morphed to at least six variations which include Romberger, Ramberger, Rumberger, Rambarger, Rombarger, and Rumbarger. Despite this, most Americans bearing one of these surnames are descended from Barthel, and are part of the same family.
