Mental-health, addiction supports for youth expand in the Interior

CANADA, April 17 - Children, youth and families in Princeton and Merritt will benefit from seamless mental-health and addiction services as B.C. expands Integrated Child and Youth (ICY) teams to within the School District 58 Nicola-Similkameen boundary.

“Children and youth today face more challenges than ever before, and it is important for them to connect to the right services when they need help,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “The Integrated Child and Youth teams in Princeton and Merritt will co-ordinate the mental-health, wellness and addictions resources a young person may need to ensure they have easier access to these crucial services, where and when they need it.”

The team in the Nicola-Similkameen School District boundary will connect children and their caregivers to services such as, peer and cultural supports, and counselling. Services will be offered by clinical counsellors connected to schools, youth substance-use and mental-health clinicians, Elders or workers supporting Indigenous children and youth, as well as family and youth peer supports. Together, they will meet the youth where they feel most comfortable, whether in schools or other community settings.

“Children and youth benefit when caring adults work together,” said Keli Anderson, founder and CEO, FamilySmart. “Integrated Child and Youth teams bring together professionals to support the mental health of young people, providing an invaluable resource. We are thrilled to be providing Family Peer Support Workers to these teams.”

ICY teams provide services to all children, youth up to age 19 and their families residing within the school district boundary, including those attending First Nations operated schools, independent schools, alternative school environments or those not in school. Children and youth can connect with ICY teams through various access points, including community service providers, school staff, primary-care, mental-health and addictions services, Foundry centres and organizations that support First Nations, Métis and Inuit people.

The team supporting Princeton and Merritt will join 12 other ICY team communities around the province. Seven additional communities will soon be announced.

“It’s vital to provide young people with easy access to the supports they need to lead happy, healthy lives,” said Grace Lore, Minister of Children and Family Development. “Integrated Child and Youth teams bring providers together and make it easier for children and families to get the care they need, meeting them where they are at.”

The teams are an integral part of the Province’s work to provide more mental-health and addictions supports to youth closer to home. The Province has committed $55 million to implement ICY teams in 20 school districts by 2024 to be operational by 2025. Budget 2023 further built on this commitment toward child and youth mental health with an investment of $236 million over three years in new and expanded addictions care, including approximately $75 million for Foundry expansion and enhanced services.

Quotes:

Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care –

“Children are our future, and there’s nothing more important than ensuring their health and wellness. Integrated Child and Youth teams are doing great work in school districts around the province, and it’s exciting to see teams added in new communities as we continue to expand and grow this wraparound program now in the Similkameen Valley and Nicola Valley.”

Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen –

“Part of what brought me originally into this work was a desire to help support the system of caregivers for youth, making sure young people don’t ‘fall through the cracks.’ ICY teams are designed to do just that, supporting the wraparound co-ordination of mental-health, wellness, and addictions support and resources for youth. I’m thrilled that the Princeton and Merritt communities will now have this extra help for the youth and care providers in our area.”

Gordon Swan, board chair, School District 58 Nicola-Similkameen –

“District 58 Nicola-Similkameen is very pleased to be selected for an Integrated Child and Youth team. This program will help ensure the success for all learners in our community and support our innovative educational programs today and into the future.”

Diane Shendruk, vice-president of clinical operations, Interior Health –

“This is an important addition to the mental-health and substance-use services available in Princeton and Merritt. Mental health is critical for the overall health and well-being of everyone. As such, it is essential to have services and supports available for younger people, closer to home, to meet their care needs if they experience challenges.”

Quick Facts:

Teams announced during Phase 1 operating in five school district communities serve an average of 1,420 young people per month.

Based on numbers from the Phase 1 communities, it is estimated that the ICY teams may serve up to 5,700 children and youth per month once fully operating across the 20 school district communities.

Approximately 75% of serious mental-health issues emerge before the age of 25.

The BC Coroner Service’s Child Mortality report for the period from 2017 until 2021 lists drug toxicity as the leading cause of death for those age 15 to 18, and suicide as the second leading cause.

​Data from 2008-12 found 65% of child and youth suicides were males and 35% of child and youth suicides were females while Indigenous children and youth were disproportionately represented among suicide deaths at 23%.

Learn More:

To learn about mental-health and addictions supports in B.C., visit: https://helpstartshere.gov.bc.ca/

To learn more about Integrated Child and Youth teams, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/ICYTeams