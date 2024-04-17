Ukraine: first Resilience Centre opens in Kamianske with EU, UNDP, and UNFPA support

In Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the official opening ceremony of the first ‘Place of Strength’ Resilience Centre in the community took place on 16 April.

The centre was set up by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Ukraine, with funding from the European Union.

The centre will offer mental health support for youth, families facing challenging circumstances, women, and other vulnerable groups, while also enhancing their resilience skills.

The centre will also conduct trainings on community and environmental security, building healthy relationships, preventing gender-based violence, educational and creative camps for adolescents, and seminars on mental health support.

In the long term, the centre’s objective is to develop the capacity of young people and to increase safety in the community, especially through initiatives aimed at preventing gender-based violence.

“The EU is striving to develop the potential of communities in Ukraine and provide as many effective tools as possible to develop locally led democratic processes,” said Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine. “This Resilience Centre is one of the best examples of such tools in full action.”

Similar centres are planned in Kremenchug, Poltava Oblast, and Nizhyn, Chernihiv Oblast.

