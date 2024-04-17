Deputy Minister John Jeffery and Minister Sihle Zikalala opens refurbished Chatsworth Magistrates’ Court in KwaZulu-Natal, 19 Apr

Justice and Constitutional Development Deputy Minister, Mr John Jeffery, and Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Mr Sihle Zikalala, will on 19 April 2024, officially open the refurbished Chatsworth Magistrates’ Court in KwaZulu-Natal province. This official court opening bears testimony to the fruitful strides the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has made in fulfilment of its commitment to broaden access to justice through infrastructure development in underserviced and previously marginalised areas.

The Court was refurbished by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure as part of its core mandate to build and allocate strategic infrastructure for client Departments in order to provide essential services to the public.

The new high security court complex boasts 7 court rooms, these being: three District Courts, a family court, a Regional Court, Equality court and Sexual Offences Court which is victim-centric.

Members of the Media are invited as follows:

Date : 19 April 2024

Time : 10h00

Venue: Chatsworth Magistrates’ Court, 1 Justice Street, Chatsworth (KwaZulu-Natal Province)

For media confirmations, please contact Victor Mateane Phala on 084 888 5162 or Bukiwe Cimela on 076 420 8184.