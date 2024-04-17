Sport, Arts and Culture invites media to Swimming National School Sports Championships taking place in Gqeberha, 19 to 21 Apr

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture in partnership with Department of Basic Education invite members of the media to the Swimming National School Sport Championships that will take place at Newton Park Pool, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape on the 19-21 April 2024. The school sport program advocates for a unified, safe and developing sport towards an active and winning nation.

The programme which is managed by both the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), and the Department of Basic Education (DBE) emanates from the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) entered by both Ministers endorsing that schools were the incubators for sport development and talent identification.

Members of the media are therefore invited to the School Sport Indaba as follows.

Event: Swimming National School Sport Championships

Venue: Newton Park Pool, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape

Date: 19-21 April 2024

Time: 09h00

For confirmation of attendance, Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mthuthuzeli Nqumba on 066 302 5397 or mthuthuzelin@dsac.gov.za

For Inquiries / clarity members of the media can contact:

Chief Director Comms: Zimasa Velaphi

Cell: 072 172 8925

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za