Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Perion Network Ltd. (“Perion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PERI) securities between February 9, 2021 and April 5, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company’s search advertising business and related financial results, growth, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Perion’s search advertising business was not a reliable and significant growth driver and was in fact in decline; (2) Perion’s long-term relationship with Microsoft and search services agreement would not provide stability for Perion’s search advertising business; (3) there was an increased risk of Microsoft acting to unilaterally change its advertising pricing and mechanisms to the detriment of Perion while the search services agreement was in place; and (4) Perion’s AI technology and Microsoft’s investment in ChatGPT would not protect or grow Perion’s search advertising revenue.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Perion should contact the Firm prior to the June 17, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

