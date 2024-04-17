Inside the Diabolical Minds of Serial Killers: Dr. Scott Bonn's One-Man Theatrical Event Comes to the DMV area

invite scott bonn

Best-selling author, and commentator Dr. Scott Bonn will unravel the criminal mind in his one-man theatrical event, "Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn"

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WASHINGTON, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned criminologist, producer, best-selling author, and commentator, Dr. Scott Bonn, is set to unravel the mysteries of the criminal mind in his thrilling one-man theatrical event, "Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn," at Capital One Hall in Virginia @7pm May 31st at 7750 Capital One Tower Rd, Tysons, VA 22102, USA. This captivating show promises to explore the frightening minds and desires of serial killers and the public's fascination with them.

With a background as a criminologist and university professor, and having profiled, corresponded with, and interviewed some of the most infamous killers of all time, Dr. Scott Bonn is on a mission to inform, shock, thrill, and entertain. His live show offers a unique opportunity to delve into the psyche of serial killers and understand the magnetic attraction they hold for true crime fans, particularly women.

Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn provides a 90-minute immersive experience, where Dr. Bonn shares shocking tales from his encounters with serial killers and delves into the psychological and behavioral makeup of these notorious criminals. The show also features a dynamic Q&A session, allowing the audience to ask burning questions about serial killers and true crime.

Website: DocBonn.com

Instagram: docbonn22

Twitter: @DocBonn

TikTok: @RealDocBonn

Buy tickets here

About Dr. Scott Bonn:

Dr. Scott Bonn is a criminologist, best-selling author, commentator, and producer known for his expertise in the criminal mind. With a career spanning interactions with infamous serial killers and a background in media and advertising, Dr. Bonn brings a unique perspective to the discussion of true crime.

