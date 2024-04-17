HOPWA Observes Second Chance Month, Invites HIV Community to Learn about the Intersections of Reentry, Housing, and HIV

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Office of HIV/AIDS Housing (OHH) is commemorating Second Chance Month by highlighting resources available through the multimedia project, Homecoming: Life after IncarcerationExit Disclaimer. Second Chance Month, observed annually in April, aims to inform and highlight the many opportunities for state, local, and tribal governments and community-based service providers to build meaningful second chances for people returning from incarceration.

At OHH, we recognize the importance of housing as a stabilizing force and the difficulties that previously incarcerated individuals experience when accessing housing. This month we reflect on the myriad of barriers and difficulties previously incarcerated individuals face when accessing housing and we reaffirm our commitment to expanding housing opportunities for people with HIV, including those who have experienced incarceration.

In accordance with our mission, last May, OHH released the 10–part multimedia project, Homecoming: Life after Incarceration. Homecoming brings together individuals, advocacy organizations, and government officials to showcase the complexities and intersections of reentry, housing, and HIV. The free online curriculum is designed to highlight and uplift the voices of marginalized and vulnerable populations and spotlight initiatives that aim at serving previously incarcerated people with HIV.

During Second Chance Month, we invite our partners across the HIV community to:

Watch the documentary-style video episodes that cover topics of reentry, housing, employment, health and wellbeing, trauma, policy, and more. Episodes range from 20-40 minutes in length and can be found on HUD Exchange Exit Disclaimer

Explore the companion toolkit Exit Disclaimer

We hope that this curriculum inspires individuals and organizations to join us and other advocacy organizations in reducing the barriers that individuals face when reentering society.